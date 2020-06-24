Kartik Aaryan Heartbroken Over China's Dog Meat Festival in Yulin

Kartik Aaryan took to his social media account recently and shared a picture which he had shot for an animal welfare organization. In the caption, the actor said that he is heartbroken over the dog meat festival in China's Yulin.

"Har saal dil todte hain yeh Yulin Festival waale 💔 #StopYulin #YulinKMKB," the actor posted, alongwith a throwback photo of him with two cute pooches.

The actor is one of the first Indian celebrities to raise his voice against this festival that happens annually in Yulin, China. Thousands of dogs are slaughtered as a part of the festival every year. It is seen as a cruel tradition and many have raised their voice against this inhumane practice.

The Love Aaj Kal actor has time and again expressed his love for animals and how he stays away from meat even when he has to bulk up for his movies. He had opted only to eat vegetarian food and leafy vegetables to build his body for a song in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018. Since then, he has maintained a fit body by following a clean diet.

