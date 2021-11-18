Kartik Purnima 2021: Date, Timings, and Significance of the Day

As per the Hindu calendar, Kartika is the eighth lunar month. It is also the holiest month among all lunar months. The full moon day during the month of Kartik is called, Kartik Purnima or Kartik Poornima. The celebrations of Kartik Purnima begin on the day of Prabodhini Ekadashi or Devuthanna Ekadashi. As Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day and Purnima is observed on the fifteenth day of Kartika month, hence, Kartika Purnima is celebrated for five days.

The festivities of Kartik Purnima celebrated across these days are Tulsi Vivah, Bhishma Panchaka, Vaikunth Chaturdashi, and Dev Diwali. On the day of Sharad Purnima during Kartik month, the ritual of holy dip begins and it ends on Kartik Purnima.

Kartika Purnima is very significant as various rituals and festivities conclude on this day. In some parts of the country, Kartika Purnima is known as Tripuri Purnima or Tripurari Purnima.

In the Vaishnava tradition, Kartik month is referred to as Damodara month. Damodara is one of the many names of Lord Krishna.

Date and Timing of Kartik Purnima?

Kartik Purnima, in the ongoing year, will fall on November 19. However, the Purnima tithi will begin a day before, that is, November 18.

Purnima Tithi will begin at - 12:00 PM on Nov 18, 2021

Purnima Tithi will end at - 02:26 PM on Nov 19, 2021

Significance of Kartik Purnima?

According to Hindu mythology, the day of Kartik Purnima is religiously and spiritually significant. It is believed that worshipping Lord Vishnu and performing the Kartik Snan on this day, blesses the devotees with great fortune.

Kartik Purnima is also considered one of the most auspicious days to perform any religious ceremony. The auspicious ceremonies performed on this day are likely to bring joy and happiness to the family.

The Kartik Snan performed during this period holds significant importance. It is said that performing Kartik Snan during Kartik month is equivalent to performing 100 Ashvamegha Yagya.

