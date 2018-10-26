Karva Chauth 2018: 5 Bollywood Scenes That Perfectly Capture The Essence Of This Festival

Karva Chauth is a Hindu festival traditionally celebrated by married women in India. On this day, married women and girls fast for the day - from sunrise to moonrise - and pray for the longevity and wellness of their husbands or fiances. Women dress in bright ethnic wear and apply beautiful intricate henna designs on their hands.From wives waiting for the moon to rise to husbands feeding them the first bites of food; Bollywood has created a host of sequences and songs related to this festival.On this Karva Chauth, we bring 5 best scenes from Bollywood that capture the essence of this holy tradition perfectly.: One that inspired husbands to fast for their better halves: One that popularised the concept of feet-touching and also made the pre-wedding fasting fashionable: One that proved distance doesn't matter and depicted that husband-wife's love is eternalOne that made fasting fashionableOne that gave words to the agony of waiting for the moon to rise