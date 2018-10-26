English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karva Chauth 2018: 5 Bollywood Scenes That Perfectly Capture The Essence Of This Festival
On this Karva Chauth, we bring you 5 best scenes from Bollywood that capture the essence of this holy tradition perfectly.
Image: Youtube/ A still from 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayege song. '
Karva Chauth is a Hindu festival traditionally celebrated by married women in India. On this day, married women and girls fast for the day - from sunrise to moonrise - and pray for the longevity and wellness of their husbands or fiances. Women dress in bright ethnic wear and apply beautiful intricate henna designs on their hands.
From wives waiting for the moon to rise to husbands feeding them the first bites of food; Bollywood has created a host of sequences and songs related to this festival.
Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge: One that inspired husbands to fast for their better halves
Ishq Vishq: One that popularised the concept of feet-touching and also made the pre-wedding fasting fashionable
Baghban: One that proved distance doesn't matter and depicted that husband-wife's love is eternal
Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham: One that made fasting fashionable
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: One that gave words to the agony of waiting for the moon to rise
| Edited by: Kriti Tulsiani
