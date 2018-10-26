English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Karva Chauth 2018: Survey Reveals Women Fast for Love, Not Tradition
When women were asked why they fast during Karva Chauth, 67 per cent said 'as an expression of love', 25 per cent said ‘a tradition' and 8 per cent said ‘societal pressure'.
File photo: Married women performing rituals on the occasion of Karva Chauth. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: A majority of Indian women in a sample survey said they fast during Karva Chauth as an expression of love, and not because of tradition or societal pressure.
The survey was conducted among 7,533 responses from Indian men (42 per cent) and women (58 per cent) aged 21 to 50 years, by matchmaking service Shaadi.com, to understand the perspective of men and women on the fasting ritual of Karva Chauth, read a statement.
When women were asked why they fast during Karva Chauth, 67 per cent said 'as an expression of love', 25 per cent said ‘a tradition' and 8 per cent said ‘societal pressure'. When men were asked, why do they think their partners fast for them, 55 per cent said ‘a tradition', 32 per cent said ‘as an expression of love', 13 per cent said ‘societal pressure'.
The data highlights the clear disparity that exists in the perspectives of men and women. To further understand this, women were asked ‘If you are fasting, would you want your partner to reciprocate the gesture', 75 per cent said ‘Yes' and 25 per cent said ‘No'. When men were asked the same question, 92 per cent said, ‘They would want to reciprocate the gesture'.
Taking a closer look at the difference in views, women were asked, ‘If you are fasting, how would you like your partner to reciprocate the gesture?', 76 per cent said ‘Fasting with me', followed by 18 per cent saying ‘Cooking for me' and 6 per cent saying ‘Taking the day off to spend quality time together'.
When men were asked, ‘If your partner is fasting, how would you like to reciprocate the gesture?', 62 per cent said ‘Taking the day off to spend quality time together', followed by 29 per cent saying ‘fasting with her' and 9 per cent saying ‘Cooking for her'.
The survey was conducted among 7,533 responses from Indian men (42 per cent) and women (58 per cent) aged 21 to 50 years, by matchmaking service Shaadi.com, to understand the perspective of men and women on the fasting ritual of Karva Chauth, read a statement.
When women were asked why they fast during Karva Chauth, 67 per cent said 'as an expression of love', 25 per cent said ‘a tradition' and 8 per cent said ‘societal pressure'. When men were asked, why do they think their partners fast for them, 55 per cent said ‘a tradition', 32 per cent said ‘as an expression of love', 13 per cent said ‘societal pressure'.
The data highlights the clear disparity that exists in the perspectives of men and women. To further understand this, women were asked ‘If you are fasting, would you want your partner to reciprocate the gesture', 75 per cent said ‘Yes' and 25 per cent said ‘No'. When men were asked the same question, 92 per cent said, ‘They would want to reciprocate the gesture'.
Taking a closer look at the difference in views, women were asked, ‘If you are fasting, how would you like your partner to reciprocate the gesture?', 76 per cent said ‘Fasting with me', followed by 18 per cent saying ‘Cooking for me' and 6 per cent saying ‘Taking the day off to spend quality time together'.
When men were asked, ‘If your partner is fasting, how would you like to reciprocate the gesture?', 62 per cent said ‘Taking the day off to spend quality time together', followed by 29 per cent saying ‘fasting with her' and 9 per cent saying ‘Cooking for her'.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Elon Musk Asks for Dank Memes; Twitter Responds with Darkness and Mockery
- Art-ificial Intelligence: AI-Created Painting Sold for Half a Million Dollars
- Romance Returns: Sushmita Sen Visits Taj Mahal with Rumoured Boyfriend Rohman Shawl
- WhatsApp Stickers Now Rolling Out For Android And iPhone: Here is How to Download
- Time Travel: Merriam-Webster Dictionary Lets You Know Which Words Were Added The Year You Were Born
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...