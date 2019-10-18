Karva Chauth 2019: Divyanka Tripathi, Mahhi Vij and Others Celebrate the Festivity in Style

The whole country celebrated Karva Chauth on October 17. On Karva Chauth, married women (especially in Northern India) observe fast from sunrise to moonrise for the safety and longevity of their husbands. After fasting throughout the day, they finally take a sip of water after looking at the moon.

Many TV celebs took the day to celebrate their marriage. Let’s take a look at who all celebrated Karva Chauth for their husbands.

Gauri Tejvani

Gauri and Hiten Tejvani were co-stars in popular TV soaps like ‘Kutumb’ and ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’. The two got married in 2004 and are proud parents to twins Nevaan and Katya.

Debina Bonnerjee

Debina fasted for the well-being of her husband Gurmeet Choudhary. The two are popularly remembered as their roles of Ram and Sita in Ramayan and have maintained a steady marriage since then.

Ekta Kaul

Indian television actress Ekta Kaul married actor Sumeet Vyas in 2018. She observed a fast for her husband but in a long distance. Sumeet is travelling for his work due to which he could not be with her on Karva Chauth but she wrote that he has been in her prayer.

Charu Asopa Sen

Charu looked gorgeous in her red ensemble. She married Rajeev Sen, brother of former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen in 2019. Charu is popular for her role of Preeti in the Star Plus series Mere Angne Mein and Piyali in the Star Bharat show Jiji Maa.

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina married her longtime boyfriend television actor Abhinav Shukla on June 21, 2018. She looked ethereal despite fasting in her bright pink lehenga. Rubina gained recognition for her work as Radhika, the main character in the TV series ‘Chhoti Bahu’.

Divyanka Tripathi

One of the most popular and good looking couple of the TV industry, Divyanka fasted for her husband Vivek Dahiya. The two got married in 2016 and the couple even participated in Nach Baliye season 8 and went on to win the trophy.

Mahhi Vij

New mom Mahhi Vij celebrated Karva Chauth with her husband Jay Bhanushali. The couple became parents to baby Tara on Ausgust 21, 2019.

Aditi Shirwaikar Malik

TV actor Aditi fasted for her husband Mohit Malik and she was all decked up for the occasion. They look utterly adorable together. They were co-stars in the TV soap ‘Millie’ and got married in 2010.

Bharti Singh

One of the most popular comediennes of India Bharti Singh married Harsh Limbachiya in 2017. She looks stunning in traditional clothes for her Karva Chauth look.

