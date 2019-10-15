Karva Chauth 2019: Nickyanka to Deep-Veer, Celebrity Couples Observing Their First Fast

Quite a few Indian celebrities got hitched last year. With a minimum of two receptions each, not only guests but media were also exhausted as celebrities upon celebrities walked out donning their best suits and designer wears to congratulate the newlyweds on their new journey.

International diva Priyanka Chopra married her singer boyfriend Nick Jonas last year. Reel life Ram and Leela (Ranveer and Deepika) also tied the knot around the same time. Comedian Kapil Sharma married Ginni Chatrath soon after.

This year, former Bengali actor and now a Member of Parliament Nusrat Jahan married soon after winning the 2019 general elections. Pooja Batra also married Nawab Shah this year.

So keeping the fact that these newlyweds haven’t celebrated any Karva Chauth yet, this year maybe their first one.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

These two got married in the picturesque location of Lake Como on November 14, 2018. It was a private affair with just family and very close friends. In fact, they tried to keep it such a private affair that apparently; none of the guests were allowed to use their phones. They tied the knot as per Sindhi and Konkani traditions. This makes it Deepika and Ranveer's first Karva Chauth after their wedding!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Desi Girl brought in a videshi jiju and the whole wedding was a sight to be cherished. Priyanka and Nick got married in both Hindu and Christian traditions and both the events were utterly beautiful. They got hitched on December 1. Nick is known to be fond of Indian culture and it would be interesting to know his thoughts about the Karva Chauth ritual.

Ginni Chatrath and Kapil Sharma

Kapil had told the media that Ginni is his “support system” and the two got married at The Grand Cabbana Resort on the Jalandhar - Phagwara Highway on December 12, 2018. It was a big fat Punjabi affair with the presence of family members and close friends. Ginni is now heavily pregnant with their first child. So fasting in this situation will obviously not be healthy. Let’s see if Kapil reverses the game and fasts for his wife and child.

Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain

Just a couple of days after the results for 2019 general elections were announced, winner from Basirhat constituency Nusrat Jahan married her businessman boyfriend Nikhil Jain. Despite coming from a Bengali Muslim family, Nusrat has been very secular in her views. She visited the Parliament for her oath taking ceremony, soon after her wedding and the heavy vermillion and red bangles were hard to miss. She even danced to the dhak and participated in Sindoor Khela during Durga Puja this year. It’ll be interesting to see if the first time MP fasts on Karva Chauth or not.

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah

Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah took everyone by surprise when the news of their wedding surfaced. They had been dating since the beginning of this year and quickly decided to take the plunge. Their social media photos are too hot to handle. And while keeping in mind that both are big time fitness freaks, so fasting shouldn’t be that tough for him, right?

