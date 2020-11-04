Karva Chauth 2020: 5 Homemade Delicacies to Eat After Breaking Your Fast

Karva Chauth 2020 will be celebrated on November 4, Wednesday. On this, married women keep fast and pray for the well being of their husband. Women break the fast after sighting the moon. Women wake up before sunrise for sargi, an offering from mother-in-law to the daughter-in-law. After which, in the evening time, all married women gets detected up to perform the puja and read Karwa Chauth ki katha.

Since the Karwa Chauth is around the corner, we have enlisted some homemade lip-smacking dishes that one can have after breaking their fast.

Chana Dal Poori- The delectable Chana Dal Puri made up of soaked and ground chana dal with wheat flour and semolina in the dough. To jazz up the taste of these puris, one can add spices and coriander.

Kadhai Paneer- Many people love Paneer in a spicy masala and Kadhai Paneer tops the list. Chunks of pan-fried cottage cheese, cubes of tomato and capsicum cooked in onion and tomato paste.

Shahi Pulao- Shahi Pulao is a royal preparation cooked with basmati rice, dry fruits, nuts and vegetables. It is a one-pot meal that can be served with plain curds or raitas.

Chhena Malpua- Delicate and lacy Malpuas are made up of fresh paneer, multipurpose floor, saffron milk and desi ghee. This delicious sweet dish is served warm topped with Rabdi and chopped almonds and pistachios.

Badam Phirni- Phirni is a popular sweet dish of Northern India. It is a perfect blend of almonds cooked with ground rice, sugar and milk. The addition of crunch of almonds makes it an absolutely delightful treat.