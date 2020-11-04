News18 Logo

4-MIN READ

Karva Chauth 2020: Complete Style Guide to Ace Your Look on the Special Day

women clothing

women clothing

For ladies observing Karva Chauth, we bring a complete fashion guide for the special occasion.

Festive season is here and just before Diwali we have Karva Chauth that will be celebrated on November 4, 2020. Karva Chauth is an auspicious occasion for married Hindu women who observe a fast and pray for the well-being of their husbands. The day-long fast is broken only after the moon is sighted at night.

With time some wives are also accompanied by their husbands for the Karva Chauth fast to reciprocate the sentiments of their better halves. The day has also become a symbol of love, not for just married couples but also for unmarried men and women as they observe the fast for their partner’s long life.

The fasting should not come in the way of your fashion and here is how you can ace the Karva Chauth by looking your best as you wish for your partner’s best.

You can keep your style minimal as you prepare for Sargi and in the beginning of the day by wearing light Chanderi silk suits and kurtas. You can also opt for minimal Muslin suits to start the day on a light note.

You can complement your morning look with brass or silver jewelry that gives off a junk jewelry vibe. For evening you can opt for heavy jewelry with amethyst stones.

For those of you who like embroidery and especially Chikankari, opt for a Chikankari Mukaish work anarkali suit. Chikankari work on pure georgette fabric will give off a very rich and festive look which will be perfect for the occasion.

Complement your heavy Chikankari suits with light tissue or organza dupatta for a balancing look.

For the moon sighting in the evening you can opt for dark royal colours like deep red or purple. Depending on your style of minimal or full on glamour choose the kind of work you would want on your ethnic wear. From Kanchipuram silk sarees to Cotton Silk Kurta with zari work, the options are galore.

A celebratory charm is in the air; the most magical time of the year is upon us. Aptly named ‘Parinaz’- meaning charming in the Persian language, our festive collection features a selection of handcrafted styles. Exuding a festive charm, the Parinaz Sahira Cotton Silk Kurta is enveloped with a timeless red tone. Offering a harmonious alliance of comfort and style, this elegant Kurta comes with an attached lining. Tailored in plush Cotton Silk fabric, it comes accented with careful Zari work, sequins work and bead work. Jewellery: @zivaartjewellery Model: @yashvikaghai Photographer: @kirtivirmani8 Stylist: @sukriti_sharmaa Shop Online: www.faridagupta.com (link in bio) #fg #faridagupta #parinaz #handcrafted #handmade #madewithlove #artisanal #festive #festivecollection #festive2020 #festivewear #timeless #indianethnicwear

{Muhur}⠀ For the Most Precious Reunions.⠀ The delightful gaze when we finally see our loved ones. ⠀ Featured here is a pink Kanchipuram silk saree with a striped textured pattern and a charming chevron border.⠀ Explore our latest collection at https://www.nalli.com/muhur-collection⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ Location partner: @svasahomes⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ #muhur #moments #festiveedit #nalli #sarees #saree #sareelove #sareesofinstagram #sareefashion #silksarees #sareestory #sareeindia #handloom #traditional #kanchipuram #festive #festivesarees #ethnicwear #sareesonline #sareelovers #sareesofindia #nallisilks #diwali #silk #designersarees #indiafashion #banarasisaree #festiveseason #festivewear #festivevibes

