Karva Chauth 2020: Complete Style Guide to Ace Your Look on the Special Day
women clothing
For ladies observing Karva Chauth, we bring a complete fashion guide for the special occasion.
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: November 4, 2020, 9:11 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Festive season is here and just before Diwali we have Karva Chauth that will be celebrated on November 4, 2020. Karva Chauth is an auspicious occasion for married Hindu women who observe a fast and pray for the well-being of their husbands. The day-long fast is broken only after the moon is sighted at night.
With time some wives are also accompanied by their husbands for the Karva Chauth fast to reciprocate the sentiments of their better halves. The day has also become a symbol of love, not for just married couples but also for unmarried men and women as they observe the fast for their partner’s long life.
The fasting should not come in the way of your fashion and here is how you can ace the Karva Chauth by looking your best as you wish for your partner’s best.
You can keep your style minimal as you prepare for Sargi and in the beginning of the day by wearing light Chanderi silk suits and kurtas. You can also opt for minimal Muslin suits to start the day on a light note.
View this post on Instagram
Pink is intuitive and insightful, nurturing and love. Shell pink hand embroidered chanderi silk kurta and palazzo with scallop work will give your casual entry a meaningful insight. To buy, tap on the image or follow - https://bit.ly/31m8isC #pink #chanderi #embroidered #kurta #festive #wow #beauty #theloom #theloomandme #indianfashion #Shoponline #incredible #lovelycollection #flatlay #flatlaystyle #flatlayphotography #flatlays #incredible #theloomandme #indianfashion #indianfashiononline #Shoponline #instagram #indiagram #indiaonline #theloom #love #flatlaylove #elegant
You can complement your morning look with brass or silver jewelry that gives off a junk jewelry vibe. For evening you can opt for heavy jewelry with amethyst stones.
View this post on Instagram
Celebrate the auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth by gifting your wife our Alpana gift box. Elegant jewellery studded with amethyst stones would pair with her ensemble perfectly! Click the link in bio to shop now. . . . #TribeAmrapali #Jewellery #JewelleryLove #FashionJewellery #InstaJewelry #HandcraftedJewellery #JewelryCollection #StylishJewellery #KarwaChauth #KarwaChauthOffer
View this post on Instagram
Explore exquisite festive jewellery with Tribe! Our latest collection features gold-plated pieces in traditional style. Click the link in bio to shop now. . . . #TribeAmrapali #Jewellery #JewelleryLove #FashionJewellery #InstaJewelry #HandcraftedJewellery #JewelryCollection #StylishJewellery #FestiveCollection
For those of you who like embroidery and especially Chikankari, opt for a Chikankari Mukaish work anarkali suit. Chikankari work on pure georgette fabric will give off a very rich and festive look which will be perfect for the occasion.
View this post on Instagram
Pick your favourite shade for Diwali Pooja from our festive collection of pure georgette chikankari anarkali’s 🌟 Let us know your favourite shade in the comments section below 👇🏼 —- Shipping Worldwide . Dm or Whatsapp for assistance +91 7991848136 . Visit www.noorkari.com to shop . • Luxury Chikankari • Heirloom Collection • Finest Quality Assuarance • Pure Georgette Fabric • 100% Handmade #NoorkariLuxury #PureGeorgette #LuxuryChikankari
Complement your heavy Chikankari suits with light tissue or organza dupatta for a balancing look.
For the moon sighting in the evening you can opt for dark royal colours like deep red or purple. Depending on your style of minimal or full on glamour choose the kind of work you would want on your ethnic wear. From Kanchipuram silk sarees to Cotton Silk Kurta with zari work, the options are galore.
View this post on Instagram
A celebratory charm is in the air; the most magical time of the year is upon us. Aptly named ‘Parinaz’- meaning charming in the Persian language, our festive collection features a selection of handcrafted styles. Exuding a festive charm, the Parinaz Sahira Cotton Silk Kurta is enveloped with a timeless red tone. Offering a harmonious alliance of comfort and style, this elegant Kurta comes with an attached lining. Tailored in plush Cotton Silk fabric, it comes accented with careful Zari work, sequins work and bead work. Jewellery: @zivaartjewellery Model: @yashvikaghai Photographer: @kirtivirmani8 Stylist: @sukriti_sharmaa Shop Online: www.faridagupta.com (link in bio) #fg #faridagupta #parinaz #handcrafted #handmade #madewithlove #artisanal #festive #festivecollection #festive2020 #festivewear #timeless #indianethnicwear
View this post on Instagram
{Muhur}⠀ For the Most Precious Reunions.⠀ The delightful gaze when we finally see our loved ones. ⠀ Featured here is a pink Kanchipuram silk saree with a striped textured pattern and a charming chevron border.⠀ Explore our latest collection at https://www.nalli.com/muhur-collection⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ Location partner: @svasahomes⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ #muhur #moments #festiveedit #nalli #sarees #saree #sareelove #sareesofinstagram #sareefashion #silksarees #sareestory #sareeindia #handloom #traditional #kanchipuram #festive #festivesarees #ethnicwear #sareesonline #sareelovers #sareesofindia #nallisilks #diwali #silk #designersarees #indiafashion #banarasisaree #festiveseason #festivewear #festivevibes
How helpful were these styling tips?