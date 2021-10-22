Karva Chauth 2021: The Healthy Way to Break Your Fast

Karva Chauth is being observed on October 24, this year. The day falls 10 days after Dussehra. It is celebrated by married women, mostly in the North Indian region. Women fast for the entire day and pray for the long lives of their husbands. Unmarried women also keep fast and pray for a suitable match. Over the years, the festival’s popularity has grown and the credit goes to the lavish and elaborate Karva Chauth sequences in Bollywood films.

While the festival is celebrated with much pomp and grandeur, the post-fast phase is important to restore the nutritional balance in an appropriate way. It is suggested that suddenly drinking large quantities of water can cause problems while having high-calorie food can negatively affect an individual’s metabolism.

Water

Drinking water is a part of breaking the Karva Chauth fast, as it is important to hydrate yourself post fasting. But remember that you take small sips of water instead of gulping it down all at once. Drinking water at one go might lead to a bad acidic attack.

Coconut water

Post fast, you can also consume half a glass of coconut water to keep your body well-hydrated and for keeping dizziness at bay. Coconut water is rich in natural electrolytes like sodium and potassium, hence, it is perfect to boost your energy level after fasting.

Dry fruits

Powerhouse of nutrients, dry fruits will give your body the required energy rush. Eat 5-6 almonds or 1 date or 1 fig, post fast.

Green leafy vegetables

After a day-long fast, consuming sautéed leafy vegetables can be very beneficial. They are rich in fibres, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, hence are good to have in your post fasting meal. Greens like spinach, broccoli, cabbage have high water content.

Digestive tea

You might also crave a cup of tea, but make sure it is either Chamomile tea, green tea, or jasmine tea. These three types of tea aid in digestion and prevents bloating

There are a couple of things that you should avoid, post fasting. These include tea, coffee, fried and spicy food. It is advised that you also avoid processed sugar as high-calorie sweets can be extremely unhealthy.

