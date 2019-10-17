Karwa Chauth 2019: 5 Memorable Bollywood Moments on the Festival
Here's a list of most romantic scenes in Bollywood, centered around the festival of Karwa Chauth.
Image: Youtube/ A still from 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayege song. '
One of the most romantic festivals celebrated by Hindus all around the world, Karwa Chauth is a day-long fast observed by married women for the good luck and long life of their husbands. The day is celebrated four days after purnima (a full moon) in the month of Kartika. On this day, women observe fast, and finally drinks or eat anything after sighting the moon. This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 17, Thursday.
Like any other festival, Bollywood has glorified the importance of Karwa Chauth too, through the movies. While some of these movies showed the beloved observing a fast for their lovers, others tried to show how people travel distances to celebrate the festival together. Here are 5 Bollywood movies, which will give you a taste of how B-town celebrates the festival.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
The iconic romantic movie, a love-story of Raj and Simran, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge shows Kajol observing a fast for her to-be husband. However, she actually meant to keep it for her Raj, aka SRK, and ends up breaking her fast with him. To do this, all she had to do was to pretend as if she’s sick, to which Raj comes to her rescue.
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
Another love-story, which shows a couple trying to hide their relationship from the family, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam also had a beautiful song dedicated to the Karwa Chauth moon. The movie shows women of the house waiting for the moon sighting, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan enjoy their romantic moment on the terrace.
Baghban
A movie depicting the hardships of parents, who end up living separately due to their children, Baghban shows how Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini observe fast for each other.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
The song Bole Chudiyaan in the movie is another Bollywood track, which fits perfectly in a Karwa Chauth scene. In the movie, Kajol can be seen performing rituals along with SRK. In fact, a scene also shows her asking him to come home early to celebrate the festival.
Ishq Vishq
With this movie Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao made their debut in Bollywood. The movie is revolves around a girl and her childhood love, who ends up cheating her, just to realize that he made a mistake. In the movie, Amrita Rao can be seen observing fast for Shahid.
