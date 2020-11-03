Karwa Chauth 2020: Ahead of Festival, Know Everything About Preparation and Significance of Sargi

One of the most popular Hindu festivals celebrated by married women, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on November 4, 2020. On this day, married women observe a fast and pray for the well-being of their husbands. The day-long fast is broken only after sighting the moon at night.

A few men also observe this fast to reciprocate the sentiments of their wives. The auspicious occasion has also become a symbol of love, not for just married couples but also for unmarried men and women as they observe the fast for their partner’s long life.

The rituals of Karwa Chauth begin with an early morning prayer followed by the Sargi, which is eaten before sunrise. It is one of the most important rituals. Here’s everything to know about it:

Sargi is a food platter which consists of fruits, mathri, sevaiyyan or phirni, dry fruits, coconut, poori or parathas, a curry, and a glass of juice or coconut water. It is a filling meal which prepares the couple for a day long fast. Sargi is consumed after taking a bath and offering the first prayers of Karwa Chauth. The Sargi has to be a healthy and energetic meal consisting of wheat, rice, milk, fruits, dry fruits, coconut water, etc.

Preparation of food items such as phirni (rice and milk), roti (wheat), and curry made of vegetables provide wholesome nutrition, while coconut water or fruit juice keeps the body hydrated and the dry fruits keep the body energised throughout the day.

This part of the Karwa Chauth ritual is important as it prepares the women and men, keeping the fast, to remain without food and water during the day until moonrise. Traditionally, the mother-in-law of the married woman gives the Sargi along with new clothes, jewellery, makeup items, and other beauty accessories to the daughter-in-law. Women either follow the fast individually or celebrate it collectively.

After Sargi, the next Karwa Chauth tradition is to take part in spiritual activities and later in the evening, performing the puja before sighting the Moon. After the Moon sighting through a sieve, and catching a glimpse of their husband through the same, women break their fast.