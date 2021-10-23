Karwa Chauth 2021: Date, Puja Vidhi, Puja Samagri, Fasting Timings, and Moonrise Time

Karwa Chauth, also referred to as Karak Chaturthi, is observed every year on the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi Tithi (fourth day) of the Kartik month as per the Purnimant calendar and Ashwin month as per the Amavasyant calendar. The names of the Hindi months might differ, but the festival is observed on the same date as per the English calendar.

The festival is quite significant for Indian women. Not only married but unmarried women too observe a day-long fast on Karwa Chauth. The married women pray for their husband’s wellbeing while unmarried women pray to get desired life partner.

On Karak Chaturthi, women offer prayers to Maa Parvati, who is believed to epitomise Akhand Saubhagya. Read on to know the Karwa Chauth 2021 date, Vrat timings, Puja Samagri and Puja muhurat.

Karwa Chauth 2021 Date

This year, Karwa Chauth will be observed on October 24, i.e, Sunday. The Krishna Paksha Chaturthi Tithi of Kartika month will begin at 3:01 AM on October 24 and will continue to remain in effect at 5:43 AM on October 25. The Karwa Chauth 2021 fast timings will prevail between 6:27 AM and 8:07 PM on October 24.

Karwa Chauth 2021: Puja Muhurat

The auspicious muhurat to perform Karwa Chauth puja will take place between 5:43 PM and 6:59 PM on October 24.

Karwa Chauth 2021: Moonrise Timing

The Moon is predicted to rise at 8:07 PM on Karwa Chauth day.

Karwa Chauth 2021: Pooja Samagiri

The woman will need the following items to perform Karwachauth PoojaA: lamp, cotton wick, an oil lamp, hoop, flowers, sweets, Roli, Incense sticks, an earthen pot, Roll, dhoop, sindoor, Chandan, Haldi, honey, sugar, milk, water, curd, ghee, and Kapur.

Karwa Chauth 2021: Puja Vidhi And Significance

Women begin Karwachauth fast with Sankalpa to observe the fast with utmost devotion and sincerity. The whole day is spent without consuming food or water. Later in the evening, Karwa puja is performed and the fast is broken after moon sighting.

Karwa or Karak is the earthen pot through which water or Arghya is offered to the Moon god. It is one of the very significant rituals of the fast. It is said that the women who observe this fast get blessed with a blissful and happy married life.

