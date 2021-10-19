Karwa Chauth 2021: Energetic Food Items to Include in Your Sargi Plate This Year

Karwa Chauth comes on the fourth day after ‘Purnima’ in the month of Kartika. The Karva Chauth fast, primarily observed by married women, is considered extremely crucial, according to the Hindu faith. The Nirjala fast is observed for the long life of husbands. The wives eat nothing for the entire day. The fast is broken after worshipping the God of Moon for matrimonial bliss. This year, the festival of Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on Sunday, October 24.

The tradition of Sargi before starting the Karva Chauth fast is well known in India. This sargi is eaten before sunrise and the women then do not eat or drink for the following day.

So it becomes highly important to include some special and energetic food items in your sargi plate.

The food items that we are going to tell you today will keep you charged for the entire day

Dry Fruits

The women keeping fast on the occasion of Karwa Chauth must include dry fruits like cashews, raisins, almonds, walnuts in sargi plate. Dry fruits are considered to be the best sources of energy. The fibres present in them will not allow you to feel hungry throughout the day.

Fruits or fruit juice

The fruits and the fruit juice can be included in the sargi plate. The fruits are rich in vitamins and minerals and also a rich source of fibres. The presence of fibre will give you energy and will not let you feel hungry. Fruits like pomegranate, watermelon, banana, papaya and guava can be eaten at the time of sargi. These fruits will also keep you hydrated for the whole day.

Coconut water

The women on the day of Karwa Chauth can also drink coconut water early in the morning before they start observing their fast. Coconut water has several benefits. It will keep your body hydrated. Along with this, the nutrients present in it will keep you full of energy.

Doodh Mithai

The females observing fast on the day of Karwa Chauth can also enjoy sweets made from milk while eating sargi. The Kheer, Rabri, Kalakand or Sewai are the best options. The consumption of these mithai during the time of sargi will keep your energy levels up and you will not feel hungry. If for some reason you cannot eat sweets made of milk, then only milk could also be consumed for that particular day.

(Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on general assumptions. News18 Hindi does not confirm the same. Please refer to the relevant experts before implementing them.)

