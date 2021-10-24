Karwa Chauth 2021: Here's What to Eat and What to Avoid While Fasting

Karwa Chauth is a significant festival for Hindu women in India. It is celebrated widely across north Indian states like Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. Women adorn themselves in new clothes and ‘solah shringar’ and perform Karwa Chauth puja for a happy and blissful marriage. On this day, women observe a day-long nirjala fast, which means they avoid consuming water or food between sunrise and sunset on this day.

Read: Karwa Chauth 2021: Date, Puja Vidhi, Puja Samagri, Fasting Timings, and Moonrise Time

They break their fast only after moonsighting. Since the food or water is avoided for the whole day, women eat Sargi- an early morning meal - before beginning their Karwa Chauth fast.

Needless to say, fasting for the whole day that too without water is definitely not an easy task. Those who are fasting for the first time or do not fast regularly can find it tough, however, here are certain tips to ensure easy and healthy fasting.

FASTING TIPS AND PRECAUTIONS FOR KARWA CHAUTH FAST 2021:

1. Munch on fruits like banana, papaya, pomegranate, berries, apples etc. in the Sargi. Fruits have fibre and hence they fill you up and provide ample energy to survive through the day. You can also include walnuts, almonds and pistachios in your Sargi as they are a rich source of protein and will leave you feeling full for a longer time.

2. Since, Sargi is an early morning meal, avoid oily and fried foods like paranthas and pakoras as these are heavy meals and will make you dizzy. Instead, you can have a filling meal like multigrain chapatti with vegetables or paneer.

3. Avoid consuming tea or coffee during Sargi as they might leave you dehydrated later in the day. Instead, you can include a glass of fresh juice, milk or buttermilk or a cup of green tea or amla juice. These are full of antioxidants and will keep you energised throughout the day.

4. Go for dates, figs or apricots instead of sweets as too much sugar consumption can make trigger your hunger pangs or make you feel thirsty.

5. Break your fast with salted Nimbu Pani (lemonade) or coconut water to balance the electrolytes and fluid need in your body since your body has been deprived of it throughout the day. Also, take a light meal after breaking your fast.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.