Karwa Chauth 2021: Husbands Should Avoid These Mistakes On This Special Day

Karwa Chauth is one of the special days in the Hindu religion. Married women observe fast on this day to pray for the long life of their husbands. This year, Karwa Chauth falls on October 24. Married women don’t even drink water on Karwa Chauth day and break their fast only after worshipping Lord Shiva and Chadra Dev. Then they break the fast by drinking water from the hands of their husbands. While wives try to follow all rituals related to Karwa Chauth, husbands too need to take care of a few things to ensure the day goes well for their spouses.

Don’t talk about food on this day

Husbands should note that they should not talk about food in the presence of their wives on Karwa Chauth, as it can send the wrong message to them. Discussing food when wives are observing a strict fast can hurt their feelings.

Don’t tell them about the benefits of fasting

Married women observe this fast only for the good health and long life of their husbands. Telling them about the benefits of fasting is belittling their efforts. Husbands should not even jokingly mention the benefits of dieting or weight loss on Karwa Chauth.

Don’t keep them waiting

Since wives remain without food and water all day long and only break their fast with the help of their husbands, the latter ones should know that they must not keep their spouses waiting. Fortunately, Karwa Chauth is on Sunday this year and many husbands will be home all day but the rest should ensure that they wrap up their work well in time, and be present with their wives.

Don’t forget to shower love

Even if you usually don’t praise your wife, don’t forget to say some sweet words to your better half on Karwa Chauth. Your spouse gets ready with Solah Shringar on this day and she expects some appreciation from you.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on common practices; please consult an expert before implementing the tips)

