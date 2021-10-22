Karwa Chauth 2021: Know Puja Timings, Fast Rituals And Other Details

Karwa Chauth has a special significance in Hindu religion, as on this day wives fast all day and pray for the long lives of their husbands. This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 24. On this day, married women worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, along with Kartikeya, Ganesha and Chnadra Dev. The festival of Karwa Chauth is a symbol of strong relationship, love and trust between a husband and wife.

The holy fast of Karwa Chauth is observed every year on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik as per Hindu calendar. It is celebrated in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh as well as Delhi and Jammu.

According to astrology, this Sunday (October 24) will have the blessing and influence of the Sun God, who is a symbol of health and longevity. The suspicious moment of Karwa Chauth will be starting from 3.1am on October 24 and continue till 5.43am on October 25. The women will observe fast between 6.36 am and 8.36 pm on Sunday.

Karwa Chauth fasting

On this day, women get up before sunrise to consume sargi (food made by mother-in-law for the occasion) and then observe a fast till sunset. Women observing fast on this occasion wear traditional attire like saree or lehenga, apply mehndi on their hands and also wear a lot of jewellery. In the evening, a women-only ceremony is held where they sit in a circle with their puja thalis. The story of Karwa Chauth is narrated with songs based on local traditions. Once the moon is visible, the woman observing the fast looks at the moon or its reflection in a vessel filled with water through a sieve, and then focuses the sieve on her husband’s face. Women observing fast offer fruits and sweets to Chandra Dev and pray for the long life of their husbands. After that the husband feeds food and water to the wife to break her fast, thereby concluding the ceremony.

