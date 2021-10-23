Karwa Chauth 2021: Surprise Your Beloved Better Half with These Unique Gift Ideas; Check Photos

Karwa Chauth 2021 will be celebrated on Sunday, October 24. It is an age-old ritual in which married Hindu women fast and pray for the well-being of their husbands. It is observed every year on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksh in the lunar month of Kartik. While the custom only requires women to fast, many men also fast alongside their spouses. On this particular day, men make their wives feel special by presenting them with gifts. If you are also going to surprise your wife, we have some gift suggestions for you. Take a look

Here are some gifting ideas for your beloved wife on this auspicious day:

Salon or Spa Gift Vouchers

Bring her gift vouchers with a validity of a year or two for a wide choice of beauty services and exquisite spa sessions at the top salons in the area. Allow your wife to indulge herself in some self-pampering. Take note: she will seem even more stunning.

Perfume

A bottle of luxurious scent is a lady’s best friend. Femininity and exquisite perfumes go hand in hand. Get a good cologne for your lady on this lovely occasion of Karwa Chauth. You may select from a variety of perfumes available with both online and offline retailers.

Make-up

Get a woman her favourite brands of makeup, and she’ll admire you for the rest of her life. Lip liners, eye shadows, and other make-up essentials are just a few of the wonderful cosmetic goods created by world-recognized companies such as Prada, Gucci, and Versace.

Footwear

Everyone appreciates a beautiful pair of shoes. Get your lady a pair of shoes that are both comfy and stylish. Stilettos, ballerina flats, boots, and more styles of footwear are available. There are several high-end brands as well. Believe us when we say that these shoes will become a prized possession for your wife.

Gadgets

Why limit yourself to stereotypical presents for your better half? Gift her a camera, a new phone, or a pair of headphones. If your wife enjoys reading, you might even get her a Kindle. She’ll make full use of it and treasure the present for the rest of her life.

