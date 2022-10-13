Karwa Chauth 2022: Dos and Don’ts to Keep in Mind for Karva Chauth Fasting

HAPPY KARVA CHAUTH 2022: Karwa Chauth, also regarded as Karak Chaturthi is around the corner. This auspicious festival is celebrated by Hindus and Sikhs. It is observed on the Chaturthi Tithi (fourth day) of the Krishna Paksha, in the month of Kartik.

On this day, married women keep a fast for their husband’s long life. Even unmarried women observe a fast in order to please the Karwa Chauth Mata and receive her blessings for a compatible life partner. One must keep the fast with complete dedication on this day and to help you avoid making mistakes we’ve shared a list of dos and don’ts.

Dos

Mehndi is a symbol of good fortune, happy married life and prosperity. So, married women can apply henna/mehndi a day prior to the festival. Women should adorn the solah shringar items, which are the things that signify your marriage, such as a mangal sutra, bindi, bangles, etc. One of the most important rituals to complete the fast is to be attentive during the Karwa Chauth Katha. On this day, daughter-in-law should send Baya, a special Karwa Chauth gift to their mother-in-law. The gift can consist of clothes, jewellery, food, utensils, cosmetics among other things.

Don’ts

Consuming coffee or tea during sargi for women observing the fast is not healthy. You should not wear black or white clothes during the festival. Do not opt for fried food while breaking the Karwa Chauth fast as it may assist in upsetting your stomach. As a result, it may lead to loose motions, bloating and gastric irritability. Women observing the fast should not miss out on sargi. It is a meal that mothers-in-law give to their daughters-in-law before their fast begins. According to beliefs, women keeping fast should also avoid using knives and scissors on this day.

