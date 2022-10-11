Karwa Chauth 2022: Follow These Simple Tips To Get Glowing Skin This Karwa Chauth

Celebrating the beautiful bond of marriage, women across India observe Karwachauth, a day-long nirjala fast. It is a celebration of love, marriage and the unbreakable bond shared between a husband and wife. As women get ready to observe this auspicious occasion on October 13 this year, we bring you a lowdown on how to prepare for the day’s festivities. The KarwaChauth season is all about spending time with loved ones and engaging in countless late-night celebrations, food binges, and joy.

“We often get occupied with the preparations and wait until the last minute to get the festive ready glow but let us face the reality, it is not quite possible to get it overnight, hence it is important to incorporate some healthy habits into your routine a little in advance. With our multitasking modern lifestyle, we must follow a routine that’s not just for the outside but also the inside of our bodies,” says Shilpa Khanna Thakkar, CEO, Chicnutrix.

To get the glow from the inside, “have atleast eight glasses of water daily and eat clean food with fresh fruits and vegetables that you love. Food alone cannot fulfill your dietary requirements hence consider using supplements that come in various flavours and fun consumption forms and make sure you follow an active lifestyle,” adds Thakkar. Beauty comes from within and I feel you glow the best when you’re happy inside and out.

Include a good skincare routine to keep yourself glowing from the outside, following the three most important steps, cleansing, toning, and moisturizing. Make sure you find skincare products that suit you best and apply them regularly. And always remember to use sunblock, it is your guard against sun damage. Do not forget to take extra care of your skin while you prepare for the festivities and worship the goddesses. Gunjan Aghera Patel, makeup artist doles out some valuable advice

CLEANSER- Your skincare routine must prioritise cleansing and exfoliating your pores.

TONER – Skin is gently cleansed and revitalised by a face toner.

FACE SERUM – Face serum is thin and easily absorbed by the skin, offering a powerful and effective face treatment.

UNDEREYE SERUM – The delicate and thin skin around the eyes need special attention.

SPOT TREATMENT- Spot treatments for uneven skin tone can work miracles, such as cleaning the skin and increasing its shine.

FACE MASK- Face masks give your skin an extra boost so that it looks and feels its best.

MOISTURIZER- Regardless of your skin type, it is essential to give your skin a layer of hydration.

LIP CARE – Many individuals overlook lip care when discussing skincare.

SUNCREEN -This is a crucial component in your morning skincare routine for protection.

