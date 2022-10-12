Karwa Chauth 2022: Puja Vidhi, Puja Samagri, Fasting Timings and Moonrise Time

HAPPY KARWA CHAUTH 2022: Karwa Chauth is a one of the important Hindu festivals which is mostly celebrated in many states across north and western India. On this day married women observe fast for the long-life of their husbands. It is also referred to as Karak Chaturthi. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival falls on the fourth day or Chaturthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight), in the month of Kartik. It’s believed that by observing day long fast the married women are bestowed with the blessings of Karwa Mata, who is worshipped on this day.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Date

This year the Chaturthi Tithi will be in effect between 1:59 AM on October 13 and 3:38 AM on October 14. Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on Thursday, October 13.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Fasting Timings

The auspicious timings for married women to observe a fast during the Karwa Chauth will prevail from 6:20 AM to 8:09 PM on October 13. On this day the married women keep fast from morning till the rising of the moon. They end the fast after sighting of the moon. Many devotees even don’t take water during the day-long fast.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Moonrise Timings

The moon sighting is expected to be at 8:09 PM on October 13. However, the timing could be different in many states depending on the weather conditions.

Karwa Chauth 2022: Pooja Samagiri

The items required for performing the rituals are:

Kapur

Ghee

Curd

Water

Milk

Sugar

Honey

Haldi

Chandan

Sindoor

Dhoop

Earthen pot

Incense sticks

Roli

Sweets

Flowers

Chalni (Sieve)

Oil lamp

Cotton wick

Lamp

Karwa Chauth 2022: Puja Vidhi

Married women observe a strict fast for the whole day and in the evening, Karwa Chauth Puja is performed. Following this, the fast ends after moon sighting. Water is offered to Chandra Devta from an earthen pot. Then, to break the fast, women look at the moon followed by their husbands face with the help of a sieve. Post this, the husbands feed their wives.

