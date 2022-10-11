Karwa Chauth 2022: This Karwa Chauth, Stand Out With These Must-Have Jewellery Pieces

Karwa Chauth is ,a delightful Indian festival for couples. This festival simply emphasizes a woman’s unconditional love for her husband. What makes it even more special is that women dress up in their best outfits and jewellery and gather for a beautiful puja ceremony. This Karwa Chauth, ensure you have these jewellery pieces that are an amalgamation of traditional charm and modern aesthetics.

Classic Maang Tikkas and mangalsutra

When it comes to jewellery, the Classic Maang Tikkas, “Multi-coloured stones or Kundan embellished tikka are appropriate for this occasion. Next, coming to the most religious piece of jewellery, Mangal sutra, symbolizing the strength of union. Look for mangalsutra rings, bracelets, and dainty chains to illuminate a new way of wearing mangalsutra,” says Sunaina Ramisetty, the owner of Paksha By Tarinika.

Diamond bracelets

Bracelets are perfect to complete a karwa Chauth look. “Inspired by the floral wonders, our bracelet perfectly showcases elegance and class. Crafted beautifully in 14 Kt Rose gold, this stiff diamond bracelet features some fine princess cut, drop and marquise diamonds along with russian emeralds and pearls,” says Ishu Datwani, founder, Anmol Jewellers.

Long diamond string chains

“A glitzy string drenched in diamonds looks ravishing and eye catchy. A wearer can fold the string to transform into a choker or multilayer chain. They are perfect for every woman,” says Rohan Sharma, Managing Director of RK Jewellers South Extension 2.

Tassel Earrings

Lightweight and buoyant tassel earrings are trending. These trendy earrings can be worn with a traditional and western outfit to highlight the entire look.

Single line bracelet

Single line bracelets never go out of trend. “Light-weight elegant single-line bracelets are perfect to adorn your hands. These beautiful stylish bracelets are trending amongst youngsters. They can be paired with wester and traditional outfits,” adds Sharma.

Choker

Choker go well with both Indian and western ensembles. It looks perfect to wear on off shoulder or deep neck top/dresses.

Stackable Rings

One Jewellery trend that never goes out of fashion is stackable rings. Light-weight and fascinating rings are an ideal choice to set the tone for every occasion. “Elegant stackable rings allow the wearer to express their personality or match their mood thanks to the infinite varieties of colours. Rings that can be worn in many ways become the ultimate dream for woman who loves experimenting their jewellery,” notes Sharma.

Statement Haath Phool

Haath phool is the perfect gift for Karwa Chauth. It is a symbol of beauty for every woman during her wedding rituals. This can amp up the whole Karwa chauth look

Diamond Emerald Necklace set

Emerald represents love, luck, peace, and hope. “The romance of a classic heart cut diamond emerald necklace is effervescent and bubbling with joy,” says Piyush Gupta , PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta.

Personalized Jewellery

This is the classic symbolism of personal touch for any occasion. It can be a personalized necklace, ring and bracelet. “Gift your loved one a jewellery piece that resonates with her well,” adds Gupta.

Geometry Jewellery

Jewellery made of basic shapes has been cycling in and out of mold for centuries, and it is as of now in fashion with creators and fashionistas. “Geometric gems are noteworthy than the whole of their parts, which turning to into striking explanation pieces,” says Milind Mathur, Partners, Kohinoor Jewellers Agra & Kohgem.

Asymmetric Jewellery

Asymmetric jewellery pieces are perfect for any outfit and will complement your ensemble for karwa chauth. They are so unique and unique and hence a hit amongst customers who are not afraid to make a statement with their bold choices.

Coloured Gemstones Earrings

Once you need to include a sprint of color, gemstone stud hoops are a simple choice. Littler studs around the 3mm check are particularly in-trend.

Necklace

V-neck tees and high-neck sweaters superbly scenery a stack of fine metal pieces of jewelry. “Layer 2–3 chain and pendant neckbands of different lengths for an easily cool vibe,” adds Mathur.

