Karwa Chauth 2022: Women Should Not Overlook These Fasting Tips

The festive season is currently in high gear in India. Many people are anticipating Diwali now that Navratri and Dussehra have come to an end. However, Karwa Chauth, a day marked by extended hours of fasting and feasting, is eagerly anticipated by the majority of women in the nation.

All married ladies generally consider the day of Karwa Chauth to be auspicious, especially in the Northern regions of the nation where it is mostly honored by Hindus and Sikhs. It places a strong emphasis on the marriage bond and honors the unbreakable bond between a husband and wife. Married women customarily abstain from food and liquids on this day, fasting from twilight to morning. They follow rigid traditions, dress colorfully, henna their hands, and pray for their spouses to enjoy a long life. In defiance of long-held prejudices, men have also caught up with traditions and begun joining their wives in this traditional Hindu ritual.

The celebration, sometimes referred to as Karak Chaturthi, occurs during the Shukla Paksha of the Kartik Maas. This year, Karva Chauth will take place in India from 1:59 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, to 3:08 a.m. on Friday, October 14. All men and women who will be participating in the ceremony can find some useful fasting advice here:

Prepare yourself beforehand: Start preparing the day before the vrat or fast rather than scrambling on the day. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Eat things that will keep you feeling energetic the next day. Drink coconut water to stay refreshed.

Avoid overworking yourself: It’s crucial that you don’t push yourself too much on the fasting day. Your health may be severely impacted if you overwork yourself. You won’t be eating or drinking anything, so you won’t have much energy. Thus, engaging in strenuous activities can result in headaches, lightheadedness, and exhaustion. Despite how exciting the day is, resist the urge to relax and give in to temptation.

Sargi for Karwa Chauth: The first and most significant ceremony of this occasion is sargi. It is the sole meal eaten before the vrat begins and is eaten quite early in the morning. Avoid skipping this step at any costs. Fill up on some protein-rich meals, nuts, seeds, and citrus fruits.

Do not be reluctant to alter your daily habits: If you believe that fasting is having an adverse effect on your body, it is advised that you make some changes. Give yourself some credit by the end of the day and treat yourself to some juice or fruit. Your health cannot take a back seat.

Gum care can reduce cravings: The effects of hunger can be severe. Brushing your teeth can be a good trick if you have desires. It has been said that the flavor of toothpaste and washing your mouth with water will help you feel less hungry.

Things to keep in mind when opening your fast: Open your fast with a glass of juice or some more nutritious foods. Avoid eating fried, oily, processed, and sugary meals after breaking the fast. Avoid drinking caffeinated beverages; instead, sip on water and juices to avoid digestive problems like indigestion, bloating, and acid reflux.

