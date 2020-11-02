Karwa Chauth Date 2020: Know the Significance and Story Behind This Hindu Festival

The auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth this year is on November 4. The day is celebrated by married Hindu women. On this festival, women keep a day long fast and perform a special pooja and read the Karwa Chauth Vrat Katha on the day. Karwa Chauth is celebrated by women to pray for the long life of their husbands.

As a part of the celebration, women apply mehendi and dress up in heavy ethnic Indian attire. The festival is mainly celebrated in Northern Part of India.

Let’s take a look at the essence of the Karwa Chauth Story:

The legend has it that a man named Vedsharma and his wife Leelavati were leading a happy marital life. The two of them were blessed with seven sons and a daughter named Veeravati. The daughter was the favourite of the family. After her marriage, she had to observe Karwa Chauth. During the day, she had to undergo a lot of hardship as she was without food and water. Veeravati fainted because of the hard conditions of the fast. Her brothers were deeply affected by the incident and made a plan to trick their sister in breaking the fast before the moon rise.

As per plan, the brothers climbed a tree with a lamp. When Veeravati gained consciousness, she was informed by her brother that the moon has risen. She was asked to go to the terrace to check the same and break her fast.

When she went on the terrace, she saw the lamp which she mistook for the moon. As she was about to take her fourth bite, her in-laws informed about her husband’s death. Hearing the news, Veeravati cried inconsolably. It is said while she was crying, Goddess Indrani appeared and informed her that she had broken the fast without giving argha (offering to the moon) and that is why her husband passed away.

The goddess also gave her a solution to the matter and said if she keeps this vrat every month as per the determined rituals, her husband will come to life. Veeravati followed the rituals and did the fast with utmost dedication. As a result, her husband came alive.