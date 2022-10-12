Karwa Chauth: Special Desserts To Indulge In After An Entire Day Of Fasting

It can be maddening for those who will be fasting for an entire day on Karwa Chauth, but like they say, ‘all’s well that ends well’ and what better way to end this auspicious day if not with the perfect desserts? These desserts are tasty and can be whipped up in very less time. So why not try out these recipes?

SEVIYAN

Ingredients:

Vermicelli

Full Cream Milk

Pistachios

Almonds flakes

Desi ghee

Khoya

Green cardamom powder

Method:

Heat the ghee in a deep-bottomed pan.

Next, add the seviyan and roast till golden brown. Once done, remove from heat and keep aside.

Then, boil milk in a pan.

Once done, add the chopped nuts and cook for 2-3 minutes.

Also, add sugar until mixed well with the milk.

Grate the khoya and add it to the milk.

Keep cooking till the mixture thickens.

Go on to add the seviyan and cook for 5 minutes or till no liquid remains.

Make sure to put the powdered cardamom and mix well.

Lastly, gFarnish with chopped nuts and enjoy cold or hot!

ALMOND ROSE RABDI

Ingredients:

Almonds (without skin)

Milk

Sugar-Free

Pistachio, chopped

Cardamom powder

Khoya

Rose water

Few strands of saffron

Method:

Firstly, heat a pan and cook the milk till reduced to half.

Next, make sure you reduce the heat.

You will have to crush and add the saffron strands into the milk and then let it cook for 5 minutes over low- medium heat.

Then, add almonds, khoya and sugar-free to it. Mix it well & cook for about 3-4 minutes.

Add in the pistachio, and cardamom powder, and mix well. Go on to cook for 2 more minutes.

Take it down from the heat, and add rose water to it. Mix it well and let it cool slightly.

Garnish the dish with chopped pistachio, nuts, berries or dried rose petals.

Voila, you are done!

VERMICELLI KHEER

Ingredients:

Vermicelli

Desi Ghee

Milk Full Cream

Almonds

Sugar

Cashewnut

Cardamom

Method:

Wash the vermicelli well and put it in a saucepan along with ghee.

Stir it for 2 minutes.

Add in milk and sugar and stir well.

Simmer the mixture for about 1 hour or so, till milk reduces to half and of creamy consistency. During this period keep stirring from time to time.

Add almonds and cashew nuts. Sprinkle crushed cardamom.

You can enjoy the dish both hot and cold.

