Kasautii Zindagii Kay’s Pooja Banerjee is a Sight to Behold at Friend's Wedding, See Pics

Television actress Pooja Banerjee has shared a series of drop-dead gorgeous images on her Instagram account. The occasion was her blogger friend Shreya Kalra’s wedding.

Pooja shared the first picture from Lonavala, Maharashtra, in which she is all decked-up in an embroidered lehenga choli. The diva completed her look with stone-studded choker, a necklace and a maang-tikka.

She wrote, “#WinterWedding #ShreyaKiShaadi #VinWinsShrey.” She shared several more pictures on the photo-sharing platform.

For the big day for her friend, Pooja chose a pastel pink monochrome lehenga with a bright summery make-up look. She kept her hair in a bun and wore purple stone jewellery for contrast.

Recently, she celebrated her husband Sandeep Sejwal’s birthday. Pooja shared a snap from the birthday celebration and wrote, “Blissful birthday dinner of @sandeepsejwal.”

In the photograph, the couple is all smiles as they pose for the lens.

Pooja has worked in various television shows like, Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum, The Adventures of Hatim, Chandra Nandini among others.

At present, the Dil Hi Toh Hai actress is seen in a pivotal role in the daily-soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In the show, the actress plays the male lead Anurag Basu’s (played by Parth Samthaan) sister Nivedita Basu.

