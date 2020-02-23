Take the pledge to vote

Kate Beckinsale's Deep Purple Flaunt in Lingerie

Kate strikes a pose in a deep purple, strapless two-piece as she stands partially behind an open door.

IANS

Updated:February 23, 2020, 2:12 PM IST
Kate Beckinsale's Deep Purple Flaunt in Lingerie
Kate Beckinsale

Actress Kate Beckinsale flaunts an enviable toned physique at 46, in a new lingerie photograph she posted on social media for fans.

In the snapshot posted on Instagram, Kate strikes a pose in a deep purple, strapless two-piece. She stands partially behind an open door.

"When a door closes, a window opens or it should in a bathroom, if people have any manners at all," she captioned the picture.

Her post comes after her former husband Len Wiseman was spotted exiting Paris Hilton's birthday bash with "Gossip Girl" star Jessica Szohr.

Beckinsale was married to Wiseman from 2004 to 2016, and he directed her in the first two "Underworld" films.

The actress's post also comes after her interview where she shared how she stays in touch with herself.

"I'm very connected to my body, so if I'm going to experience stress, I'm probably going to experience it physically," she said.

"So it's usually a good idea for me to go do something physical to get rid of it. I kind of have to think of myself as a horse or something-time for a run around the paddock."

She also revealed that she works out six days a week and sticks to a heavy-protein based diet to stay in shape.

The actress attributes yoga as one of the many reasons she has "never been injured while doing an action movie".

