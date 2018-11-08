GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kate Hudson Returns to Showbiz After Daughter's Birth in October

After giving birth to her first child with beau Danny Fujikawa in October, Kate Hudson has returned to work.

IANS

Updated:November 8, 2018, 4:40 PM IST
After giving birth to her first child with beau Danny Fujikawa, actress Kate Hudson has returned to work.

Post pregnancy, the Skeleton Keys actress made her first public appearance at an event where she joined designer Michael Kors to promote his charity campaign, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 39-year-old actress welcomed daughter Rani Rose in October.

An insider said: "Hudson can't stop smiling. She has always wanted a daughter, so this is really a dream come true."

On the film front, Hudson will star in the forthcoming Sia biopic Sister and will feature with actor Craig Robinson in Blood Moon.
