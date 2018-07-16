GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Enjoy First Solo Outing Together; See Pics

Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle looked at ease in each other's company as they watched the women's singles final and men's singles semi-finals Saturday.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:July 16, 2018, 3:14 PM IST
(Photo: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle/ Reuters)
Wimbledon 2018 women's singles final Saturday between Angelique Kerber and Serena Williams saw the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, cheering for her close friend Serena, a first-time mum with a dream to make a powerful, unforgettable and a winning comeback.

However, even after a stellar performance, Angelique Kerber beat seven-time champion Serena Williams to win her first Wimbledon title.

But Saturday marked another first.

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Meghan stepped out together for their first solo outing as sister-in-laws. The two enjoyed all the action on the court from the royal box meanwhile also chatting and sharing some laughs here and there.

The two -- Kate and Meghan -- were dressed in their best attires with the Duchess of Cambridge sporting a Jenny Packham dress teamed nude suede heels and matching handbag, while Meghan looked chic in cream wide-legged pants paired with a blue and white vertical striped Ralph and Lauren shirt.

The two looked quite at ease in each other's company as they also watched the men's semi-finals the same day.

Take a look.









