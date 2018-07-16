English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Enjoy First Solo Outing Together; See Pics
Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle looked at ease in each other's company as they watched the women's singles final and men's singles semi-finals Saturday.
(Photo: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle/ Reuters)
Wimbledon 2018 women's singles final Saturday between Angelique Kerber and Serena Williams saw the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, cheering for her close friend Serena, a first-time mum with a dream to make a powerful, unforgettable and a winning comeback.
However, even after a stellar performance, Angelique Kerber beat seven-time champion Serena Williams to win her first Wimbledon title.
But Saturday marked another first.
The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Meghan stepped out together for their first solo outing as sister-in-laws. The two enjoyed all the action on the court from the royal box meanwhile also chatting and sharing some laughs here and there.
The two -- Kate and Meghan -- were dressed in their best attires with the Duchess of Cambridge sporting a Jenny Packham dress teamed nude suede heels and matching handbag, while Meghan looked chic in cream wide-legged pants paired with a blue and white vertical striped Ralph and Lauren shirt.
The two looked quite at ease in each other's company as they also watched the men's semi-finals the same day.
Take a look.
The Duchess of Cambridge, @Wimbledon Patron, and The Duchess of Sussex are at #Wimbledon for the Ladies' Singles final today. pic.twitter.com/83K2lKqmiL— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 14, 2018
👏 A heart-racing semi-final! Congratulations @DjokerNole on reaching the #Wimbledon final, and commiserations @RafaelNadal — what a match! #DjokovicVsNadal pic.twitter.com/q8WL8EHmWF— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 14, 2018
Congratulations @AngeliqueKerber on your first @Wimbledon title! And well played @SerenaWilliams, a great final #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/aSOxucFHAa— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 14, 2018
