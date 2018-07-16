Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Enjoy First Solo Outing Together; See Pics

The Duchess of Cambridge, @Wimbledon Patron, and The Duchess of Sussex are at #Wimbledon for the Ladies' Singles final today. pic.twitter.com/83K2lKqmiL — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 14, 2018

Wimbledon 2018 women's singles final Saturday between Angelique Kerber and Serena Williams saw the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, cheering for her close friend Serena, a first-time mum with a dream to make a powerful, unforgettable and a winning comeback.However, even after a stellar performance, Angelique Kerber beat seven-time champion Serena Williams to win her first Wimbledon title.But Saturday marked another first.The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Meghan stepped out together for their first solo outing as sister-in-laws. The two enjoyed all the action on the court from the royal box meanwhile also chatting and sharing some laughs here and there.The two -- Kate and Meghan -- were dressed in their best attires with the Duchess of Cambridge sporting a Jenny Packham dress teamed nude suede heels and matching handbag, while Meghan looked chic in cream wide-legged pants paired with a blue and white vertical striped Ralph and Lauren shirt.The two looked quite at ease in each other's company as they also watched the men's semi-finals the same day.Take a look.