Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle On British Vogue's 25 Most Influential Women's List for Their Philanthropic Works

The two most talked-about women in Britain, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and her sister-in-law Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, have been named in British Vogue’s list of 25 most influential women in 2021.

Both Middleton and Markle find themselves on the list because of their philanthropic works, which are often overshadowed in the public discourse and media, as they focus more on the two women’s domestic and personal issues and their fashion choices.

Middleton, for instance, found a spot on the list for her new research centre, The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which raises awareness about the impact of the first five years in the development of children.

The centre’s programmes ‘currently revolve around the main themes of mental health, wildlife conservation, and emergency responders. In addition, during COVID times, The Royal Foundation is also working to support frontline workers and ensure that those in need can access mental health support.

An article published in Independent said, “With the flashier end of royal duties largely on hold during the lockdown, it was [Kate’s] charity work rather than her fashion choices that pulled the majority of headlines."

On the other hand, Markle, who was on the list in 2018 and 2019 and has also bagged a spot for the third time this year, has been able to do so for her “extensive philanthropy work" and her debut children’s book, The Bench.

Despite stepping down as the senior member of the royal family in 2020 and choosing to charter her own course, she still works with several UK based charities.

The article in Independent said that Markle is the patron of Mayhew, an animal welfare charity that supports vulnerable cats and dogs and their owners and works closely with Smart Works. Smart Works is a charity that provides interview training to women re-entering the workforce.

The annual round-up, which celebrates women who have “paved the way" for “a more equal future", will be published in the September issue of Vogue.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here