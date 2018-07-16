Kate Middleton Looks Radiant in a Bright Yellow Dolce & Gabbana Dress at Wimbledon 2018

A post shared by duke_duchess (@harry_meghan_royals) on Jul 16, 2018 at 12:42am PDT

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, after enjoying her first solo outing with sister-in-law Meghan Markle at the Wimbledon women's singles final on Saturday, made a stunning appearance at the men's singles Wimbledon final Sunday, this time accompanied by her husband Prince William for the match.Unsurprisingly, the duchess looked absolutely stunning wearing a cheery, bright yellow Dolce & Gabbana dress featuring flutter sleeve. Kate paired her sheath dress with a pendant necklace and matching earrings by Asprey Woodland while she chose to repeat her Cartier watch.The duchess exuded radiance as she let her wavy tresses open and opted for simple make-up with a thin stroke of eyeliner, some mascara and nude glossy lips. With basic nude pumps and a simple bag, Kate surely seems to have started a brand-new fashion movement championing the cause of simple yet chic fashion.Take a look.