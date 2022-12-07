Kate Middleton Sparkles In Lady Diana’s Emerald And Diamond Choker

At the second annual Earth Shot Prize Awards, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Catherine completed their three-day visit to Boston, honouring the scientific leaders and activists in the fight against climate change. The Princess of Wales was channeling the sustainable dress code as she was seen sporting a vibrant green off-shoulder gown designed by Solace London. But it was not her gown that was the showstopper. Instead, the gorgeous emerald and diamond choker necklace caught everyone’s sight. What is so special about the choker is that it belongs to her late mother-in-law, Lady Diana.

People’s magazine shared some insight on what they called the “ultimate accessory.” It was presented to Queen Mary in 1911. Later, the choker was gifted as a wedding present to Lady Diana, who married then heir to the throne, Prince Charles in 1981.

According to royal biographer Kitty Kelley, Lady Diana chose to wear the emerald and diamond choker for the Gala Dinner in Melbourne. Unfortunately, the choker refused to slip down her head. In a hurry, Canadian Diplomat Victor Chapman talked Lady Di into wearing the necklace as a headband. And that is how one of fashion history’s best happy incidents. Although Queen Elizabeth II, Diana’s mother-in-law, was purportedly not happy. The late Queen was fond of the choker and gifted Diana as a wedding present, having inherited it herself from her grandmother Queen Mary in 1953.

The late Princess of Wales wore it again as a proper choker in 1993 for a Malaysian state visit. She paired it with a gorgeous off-shoulder green dress by Catherine Walker, which is pretty similar to Kate’s recent Earth Shot Prize Awards Gown. Channeling her late mother-in-law, the royal chose to wear the Sabina Maxi from Solace London worth £427. Kate had rented the grown from the online designer rental platform Hurr, reported the Daily Mail. The Princess of Wales wore her tresses down with a side partition and dark eye makeup with a creamy base. Along with her mother-in-law’s emerald choker, she wore emerald drop earrings to finish off the elegant look.

Ref Link: https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion/kate-middleton-princess-diana-accessory-choker-2022-

