Kate Middleton To Host A Special Christmas Concert In Honour Of Queen Elizabeth II

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, is planning to host a holiday carol concert in honour of Queen Elizabeth II. This would be the second time in a row that the Princess of Wales will host this holiday carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

Kate Middleton has always been fond of Queen Elizabeth II. The two came together on various occasions, such as the recently held platinum jubilee celebration, in June 2022.

Unfortunately, the Queen, the longest-serving monarch of Britain, passed away on September 8, 2022. After her death, her successor Charles III became the new king. She and her husband, Prince William, Prince of Wales, have been doing numerous generous and philanthropic works within the royal institution.

The upcoming event is scheduled for December 15. The royal family, along with frontline workers, charity staff, and military personnel, will join together to celebrate the joy of human connection and pay tribute to the late monarch showcasing the values she upheld during her reign.

In the announcement, Buckingham Palace said, “The principles of empathy, compassion, and support for others will be shared and personified by the inspirational guests invited to this glorious event from all across England, recognising their serious efforts and care towards those around them.”

The Royal Foundation will organise this special concert, welcoming people of all faiths. According to the People, the ancient Abbey will be decorated in the absolute festive spirit and hold performances by the Abbey Choir and several other versions.

This concert will be filmed for the fans to tune in on Christmas Eve when it is aired. This Christmas tradition was started by Kate last year and will surely continue into its second year. The Princess of Wales will honour the Queen through her music.

