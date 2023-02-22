Kate Middleton Wore Zara Earrings To BAFTAs Red Carpet, They Cost Rs...

The new Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton stunned the Royal Family watchers when she stepped out for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts 2023. Alongside her husband, Prince William, Kate looked elegant in an elegant white Alexander McQueen dress. A nod to sustainable fashion the Princess of Wales showed the on-lookers that she could do wonders even with an old dress. She had worn the same gown back in 2019, but this time gave it a slightly new touch.

It was altered to add some floral designs to the area around the shoulder. Yet it was not just the gown that caught everyone’s attention. Her entire fit screamed the Princess was not afraid of “sustainable fashion”. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of ornate gold floral earrings from Zara, which only cost her £17.99 (or Rs. 1890 as mentioned on the Zara India website).

The official website of the Spanish multi-national retail clothing chain has the earring listed on its official website. Known as the Cascading Floral Earrings, the fashion accessory is a “floral-shaped metal dangle earring with rhinestone appliqué.” It also has a push-back closure. While the expensive-looking accessory might have looked like it would cost the Princess of Wales, Catherine several pounds, that is not the case at all. Barely even £20, Kate Middleton showed that she does not need luxurious items in her wardrobe to look ravishing.

She finished off her perfect look with a pair of black opera gloves. Check out her entire look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

The Princess of Wales is known for her love for Zara. She has been sported wearing the items for the retail clothing chain on multiple occasions. This included the pleated blue dress she was seen wearing on her honeymoon with Prince William in April 2011, a rhinestone statement necklace at the premiere of Mandela in 2013, and even a printed smock-style dress on her tour to India in 2016. Kate Middleton has also shown her love for the jeans produced by Zara and has worn several pairs on her engagements.

She is also never afraid to repeat her clothes, always giving them a wonderful new touch. It goes without saying that the Future Queen of the United Kingdom is not only fashion-forward but great at making sure she does not splurge.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here