Kate Moss’ daughter, Lila Moss, walks the ramp wearing insulin pump, receives praises

Recently, Lila Moss, 19, along with her supermodel mother Kate Moss, made a runway appearance for Fendi x Versace at the Milan Fashion Week.

What made news was the insulin pump attached to the upper left side of her thigh while she walked down the ramp in a bodysuit. Lila, who has been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes, was seen carrying an omnipod, which is a wireless insulin management system used by diabetics. The photographs of Lila from the Milan Fashion Week received several praises online.

One user commented, “Absolutely love that you don’t hide your pod, you’re an inspiration to so many living with T1 diabetes.” Another user said, “Thank you for wearing your insulin pump so proudly”.

One of the users, who is also a diabetic, gave a shout out and commented, “As a fellow T1 diabetic (and ex-model), THANK YOU for wearing your device on the freaking runway! You are a queen and I want these pics everywhere cos the more we share of T1 diabetes the better.”

According to reports by MayoClinic, Type 1 diabetes is a condition in which the pancreas produce little or no insulin, and often starts from childhood.

As reported by Indianexpress.com, here’s a low down on Type 1 diabetes.

How does an insulin pump help type 1 diabetes patients?

Every type 1 diabetes patient can use the insulin pump. With the help of an infusion set, this pump can be attached to one’s body.

“This device is computerised and helps in delivering insulin via a thin tube that goes under your skin. If you use a pump, then you will require lesser needle sticks. One needs to have one shot every few days, after which you change the infusion set. When compared to shots, the pump is accurate and can be beneficial in maintaining proper sugar levels. You will easily be able to manage meals, exercise, and early morning high blood sugar — known as the dawn phenomenon. Insulin pump therapy has gained more popularity now,” Dr Pritam Moon, consultant physician, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, told indianexpress.com.

How to use the pump?

“The infusion set consists of a thin tube, and either a needle or a tapered tube that is placed under the skin. It is advised to place it on the belly, or the buttocks, or even the thigh,” Dr Atul Luthra, additional director, diabetes, endocrinology, and metabolic disorders, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, told indianexpress.com.

Who is it recommended for?

As reported, Dr Luthra shared that an insulin pump is recommended for people who:

Observe high levels of swings in blood sugar levels

Are unable to find the correct dose of insulin to keep the blood sugar levels in control

Have a fast-paced life where it is difficult to find time to take an insulin injection

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here