Kathy Griffin Can't Get Tested For Coronavirus Despite 'Painful' Symptoms
Kathy Griffin blasted US President Donald Trump's claims that America is leading the world in coronavirus testing.
credits - Kathy Griffin instagram
Comic Kathy Griffin has been hospitalised with what she fears is coronavirus but she can't get tested.
The comedian turned to Instagram on Wednesday and shared from a hospital bed that she had been transported to a 'COVID19 isolation ward', while blasting US President Donald Trump's claims that America is leading the world in coronavirus testing, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"He's lying," she wrote beneath Trump's tweet.
She added: "I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms. The hospital couldn't test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST."
View this post on Instagram
He’s lying. I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms. The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST
It has been a tough month for Griffin, who announced on March 17 that she had lost her mother after a long battle with dementia.
