Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Mehendi Outfits by Sabyasachi Celebrate Colours of India

It’s a hat-trick for couture designer Sabyasachi, as Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wore yet another colourful ensemble from his collection for their mehendi ceremony. Vicky and Katrina, who tied the knot on December 9, have been a true blue Sabyasachi bride and groom.

On Sunday afternoon, the couple gave their fans a glimpse of their mehendi ceremony by posting some happy pictures on Instagram. The pictures looked straight out of a Bollywood movie - filled with love, laughter, and lots of dancing. Sharing their thoughts, Vicky’s and Katrina’s post read, Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar! (sic).

For the mehendi ceremony, Katrina Kaif wore a multi-coloured matka silk lehenga with a patchwork blouse and an organza dupatta inspired by Sabyasachi’s graduation collection Kashgaar Bazaar. Describing the outfit in detail, Sabyasachi Mukherjee took to Instagram and wrote, The collection found its muse in the diversity of India’s regional folklore, crafts and nomadic culture, and layers cheent prints with hand-fringed embellishments, brass sequins and heavily embroidered borders (sic).

He further added, “The lehenga is paired with eclectic Navratan inspired jewellery that pays homage to the celestial gems in emeralds, uncut diamonds, multi-coloured sapphires, pearls, spinels, tourmalines and rubies in 18k gold from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery (sic)."

Vicky Kaushal, who was in his element, danced the night away with his lady love Katrina to some foot-tapping music performed by the dhol artistes present at the ceremony. Dressed in an embroidered raw silk bandhgala jacket with coromandel chintz prints, he teamed it with a mint silk kurta with embroidered butis and a Bangalore silk ivory salwar.

The couple also shook a leg with their respective families and friends and made it a night to remember. Vicky’s brother actor Sunny Kaushal made most of the evening and grooved with his brother to some rocking numbers. Showing off her Bollywood style dance moves was Katrina, who shook a leg with her father-in-law Sham Kaushal at the ceremony. We love how in sync the couple were when they performed to the live beats of dhol.

The wedding functions which took place at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan set the perfect backdrop for Vicky and Katrina’s big fat Bollywood wedding.

