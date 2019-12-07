Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma Mourn Death of Make-up 'Maestro' Subbu

Anushka shared an emotional post on Instagram where she referred to Subbu as 'maestro'. Katrina took to Instagram and shared a black-and-white photograph of herself with Subbu, who she described as an incredible talent.

IANS

Updated:December 7, 2019, 3:51 PM IST
Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma Mourn Death of Make-up 'Maestro' Subbu
Katrina Kaif (L) and Anushka Sharma mourn Subbu's death

Actresses Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma took to social media to mourn the death of Bollywood's renowned make-up artist Subhash Vagal, who was popularly called Subbu.

Anushka shared an emotional post on Instagram where she referred to Subbu as 'maestro'. Katrina took to Instagram and shared a black-and-white photograph of herself with Subbu, who she described as an incredible talent.

"A great loss ,so unexpected, cannot believe it. Such a incredible talent, the first make-up artist I ever worked with, taught me so many things, by my side for so many shoots -- days, weeks, months. It doesn't seem real, such a gentle kind quiet soul, you never heard him speak about anyone in any way, he could transform your face and bring out beauty u could not see. Gone way too soon, cannot believe we will never have our discussions again. Rest in peace subhu you will be missed," write Katrina.

Anushka posted a string of photographs along with Subbu. She wrote: "He was kind, he was humble, he was gentle and he was brilliant . A maestro, as I always called him. Subbu will always remain one of the most loved and respected make-up artists in the country. He made me look beautiful every time he touched my face with his exceptional skills. And will be remembered for all the beautiful work he has left behind and all the lives he has touched. A wonderful son and brother and a beautiful soul has left us today. May you rest in peace Subbu."

