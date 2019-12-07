Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma Mourn Death of Make-up 'Maestro' Subbu
Anushka shared an emotional post on Instagram where she referred to Subbu as 'maestro'. Katrina took to Instagram and shared a black-and-white photograph of herself with Subbu, who she described as an incredible talent.
Katrina Kaif (L) and Anushka Sharma mourn Subbu's death
Actresses Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma took to social media to mourn the death of Bollywood's renowned make-up artist Subhash Vagal, who was popularly called Subbu.
Anushka shared an emotional post on Instagram where she referred to Subbu as 'maestro'. Katrina took to Instagram and shared a black-and-white photograph of herself with Subbu, who she described as an incredible talent.
"A great loss ,so unexpected, cannot believe it. Such a incredible talent, the first make-up artist I ever worked with, taught me so many things, by my side for so many shoots -- days, weeks, months. It doesn't seem real, such a gentle kind quiet soul, you never heard him speak about anyone in any way, he could transform your face and bring out beauty u could not see. Gone way too soon, cannot believe we will never have our discussions again. Rest in peace subhu you will be missed," write Katrina.
Anushka posted a string of photographs along with Subbu. She wrote: "He was kind, he was humble, he was gentle and he was brilliant . A maestro, as I always called him. Subbu will always remain one of the most loved and respected make-up artists in the country. He made me look beautiful every time he touched my face with his exceptional skills. And will be remembered for all the beautiful work he has left behind and all the lives he has touched. A wonderful son and brother and a beautiful soul has left us today. May you rest in peace Subbu."
Follow News18 Lifestyle for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Data Protection Law Gets Closer to Reality With Stiff Penalties for Data Leaks And Breaches
- Apple iPhone in 2021 Might Launch Without Any Ports: Analysts
- Counterfeit Xiaomi Products Worth Rs 13 Lakhs Seized From Delhi's Gaffar Market
- India vs West Indies | Our Responsibility is to Support Rishabh Pant: Virat Kohli
- I-League 2019-20: NEROCA FC Host Northeast Rivals Aizawl FC in First Home Game