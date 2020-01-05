Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Katrina Kaif Attends Celebrity Makeup Artist Daniel C Bauer's Wedding in Goa

The actress also shook a leg on her track 'Afghan Jalebi' at her friend's wedding. Daniel C Bauer is a well known celebrity artist who tied the knot with his partner Tyrone Braganza, an HR manager, on a cruise.

News18.com

Updated:January 5, 2020, 6:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Katrina Kaif Attends Celebrity Makeup Artist Daniel C Bauer's Wedding in Goa
The actress also shook a leg on her track 'Afghan Jalebi' at her friend's wedding. Daniel C Bauer is a well known celebrity artist who tied the knot with his partner Tyrone Braganza, an HR manager, on a cruise.

Katrina Kaif recently attended the wedding of her friend and celebrity makeup artist Daniel C Bauer in Goa, Panaji. At the wedding, she even danced to her track Afghan Jalebi with the couple.

Vogue Makeup Artist of the Year 2015, Daniel tied the knot with his partner Tyrone Braganza, who works as an HR Manager on a cruise, in a proper Hindu ritual ceremony. The wedding included Mehendi and Haldi. Pictures of the events were shared by both Katrina and Daniel, who took it to their Instagram to share the same.

WhatsApp Image 2020-01-05 at 4.40.37 PM (1)

WhatsApp Image 2020-01-05 at 4.40.37 PM

WhatsApp Image 2020-01-05 at 4.40.37 PM (2)

Daniel and Tyronne chose to twin in white Sherwani’s, paired with a light dupatta, and a turban.

WhatsApp Image 2020-01-05 at 4.40.37 PM (4)

WhatsApp Image 2020-01-05 at 4.40.37 PM (3)

Katrina also shared pictures of her outfit. She chose to wear an ice-blue mirrored lehenga for the beach-side wedding.

View this post on Instagram

Write it on your heart that every day is the best day of the year 💕 #2020

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

The duo got married earlier in Frankfurt, Germany in August 2019. During an interview with Vogue, Daniel had shared that the two met in Mumbai and dated for two years before Daniel paid a visit to Tyrone’s mom before proposing  the latter on the cruise he worked on.

“We weren’t really dating, just seeing each other for a couple of years whenever we had the chance, and we kept bumping into each other coincidentally,” Bauer tells us. “Mumbai is such a big city and we both travel so much but we still kept meeting somehow, without even planning it. We found ourselves on a flight to Goa once and none of us had a clue that the other was going to be on it,” Daniel said.

Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram