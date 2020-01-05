Katrina Kaif Attends Celebrity Makeup Artist Daniel C Bauer's Wedding in Goa

Katrina Kaif recently attended the wedding of her friend and celebrity makeup artist Daniel C Bauer in Goa, Panaji. At the wedding, she even danced to her track Afghan Jalebi with the couple.

Vogue Makeup Artist of the Year 2015, Daniel tied the knot with his partner Tyrone Braganza, who works as an HR Manager on a cruise, in a proper Hindu ritual ceremony. The wedding included Mehendi and Haldi. Pictures of the events were shared by both Katrina and Daniel, who took it to their Instagram to share the same.

Daniel and Tyronne chose to twin in white Sherwani’s, paired with a light dupatta, and a turban.

Katrina also shared pictures of her outfit. She chose to wear an ice-blue mirrored lehenga for the beach-side wedding.

The duo got married earlier in Frankfurt, Germany in August 2019. During an interview with Vogue, Daniel had shared that the two met in Mumbai and dated for two years before Daniel paid a visit to Tyrone’s mom before proposing the latter on the cruise he worked on.

“We weren’t really dating, just seeing each other for a couple of years whenever we had the chance, and we kept bumping into each other coincidentally,” Bauer tells us. “Mumbai is such a big city and we both travel so much but we still kept meeting somehow, without even planning it. We found ourselves on a flight to Goa once and none of us had a clue that the other was going to be on it,” Daniel said.

Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.

