Katrina Kaif Celebrates 40 Million Followers On Instagram
Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to thank her fans for showering so much love on her as she garners 40 million followers. The actress also shared a montage of her most popular Instagram posts.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Katrina Kaif
Bollywood star Katrina Kaif is celebrating 40 million followers on her Instagram account.
On Saturday, Katrina took to Instagram to thank her fans for showering so much love on her. "A bigggg 40 million sized hug to everyone," wrote the actress.
Katrina also shared a montage of her most popular Instagram posts. These include viral videos shot amid the lockdown, where she can be seen playing cricket with a broom, washing utensils in the kitchen and trying her hands at cooking. These videos have been shot by the actress' sister Isabelle Kaif while the two were getting bored being confined at home.
The montage also offers glimpses of the actress doing makeup, performing on stage, enjoying at the beach, swimming underwater, playing guitar and engaging in a host of other activities.
Katrina joined Instagram in 2017 and has been enjoying a crazy fan following since the beginning.
On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's action-drama Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Viral Photos of 15-Feet-Long King Cobra Rescued in Tamil Nadu Leaves Twitterati Stunned
- TV and Film Actor Ranjan Sehgal Passes Away At 36 In Chandigarh
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Tests Positive for Covid-19, Not Showing Symptoms
- Priyanka Chopra Shares Unseen Childhood Picture to Wish Brother Siddharth on Birthday
- Oppo Enco W31 Review: Wireless Earbuds So Good, You Wouldn't Believe These Cost Around Rs 3,799