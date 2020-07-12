Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Katrina Kaif Celebrates 40 Million Followers On Instagram

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to thank her fans for showering so much love on her as she garners 40 million followers. The actress also shared a montage of her most popular Instagram posts.

IANS

Updated:July 12, 2020, 6:16 PM IST
Katrina Kaif Celebrates 40 Million Followers On Instagram
Image courtesy: Instagram/Katrina Kaif

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif is celebrating 40 million followers on her Instagram account.

On Saturday, Katrina took to Instagram to thank her fans for showering so much love on her. "A bigggg 40 million sized hug to everyone," wrote the actress.

Katrina also shared a montage of her most popular Instagram posts. These include viral videos shot amid the lockdown, where she can be seen playing cricket with a broom, washing utensils in the kitchen and trying her hands at cooking. These videos have been shot by the actress' sister Isabelle Kaif while the two were getting bored being confined at home.

The montage also offers glimpses of the actress doing makeup, performing on stage, enjoying at the beach, swimming underwater, playing guitar and engaging in a host of other activities.

Katrina joined Instagram in 2017 and has been enjoying a crazy fan following since the beginning.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's action-drama Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.

