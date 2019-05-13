English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Katrina Kaif Exudes Summer Vibes in Yellow Floral Dress During Bharat Promotion
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif arrived for the promotion of Bharat at Indian Premier League final match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif arrived for the promotion of Bharat at Indian Premier League final match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have begun promoting their forthcoming film Bharat, kick-starting the trail on Sunday at the Indian Premiere League’s final match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.
Katrina made heads turn as she arrived in a yellow silk-crepe dress from the Altuzarra Spring 2019 collection. The dress featured multicoloured floral print based on watercolour illustrations by Designer Joseph Altuzarra, inspired by the Mediterranean.
The floral dress also featured a drawstring at the neck and a slit. She threw together a pair of white heels to give the outfit a finishing touch.
During the promotion, the two actors joined former Australian cricketer Brett Lee to host a special segment of the finale’s telecast. Though Khan and Kaif are yet to share images from the night on their social media, Lee and Star Sports have shared a few of them.
Meanwhile, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and starring Khan and Kaif in lead roles, Bharat is slated to release on June 5. An official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father, it also stars Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Tabu and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.
Lovely to see you both !— Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) May 12, 2019
Good luck with the new film. Out June 5th 🎞 🎥 @BeingSalmanKhan #Bharat#katrinakaif @WhoSunilGrover @Bharat_TheFilm pic.twitter.com/IcAszPb7jb
