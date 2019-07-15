Katrina Kaif Flaunts Her Svelte Frame as She Stuns in This Colourful Bikini

Katrina Kaif is on a vacation mode for her 36th birthday and we can't get enough of her pictures. Taking a break from her busy schedule, currently, she is enjoying every bit of her vacation in Mexico with her girl gang. The diva is stealing hearts with her recent pictures at the picturesque island.

In a bright multicoloured monokini with a front cut out, Katrina took the Internet by storm on Sunday. Her bright swimwear along with her flattering smile compliments her vacation mood.

With the perfect background of beautiful hues of blues and lush greens, Katrina's bikini featured parakeets on her bottom wear which went with the background perfectly.

On Saturday, Katrina shared a picture of herself posing in a blue bikini top and a printed bottom with a perfect beach body making her fans go all crazy! With her hair flowing in the air and the smile spread all over her face the actress looks so pretty that you can not take your eyes off her.

Katrina Kaif will turn a year older on July 16. Her birthday plan is simple and sweet - go somewhere nice and just enjoy with sisters and friends.

Asked about plans for her upcoming birthday, Katrina told IANS in a telephonic interview: "I will most likely go out for a few days with some of my friends and sisters, taking a few days' break and go somewhere nice and just enjoy myself."

On the work front, the actress is being lauded for her performances in movies like Bharat and Zero. And she can't wait to get another role that will let her grow as an actor. As for her upcoming projects, she has an action film titled Sooryavanshi, in which she has been paired opposite Akshay Kumar.