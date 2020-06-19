Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Katrina Kaif Has a Sweet Tooth, Fans are Surprised

A throwback video of Katrina Kaif gorging on delicious desserts has gone viral. The actress' friend can be seen teasing, saying that she makes her abs by eating loads of sweets.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 19, 2020, 7:28 PM IST
A throwback video of Katrina Kaif gorging on delicious desserts has gone viral. The actress' friend can be seen teasing, saying that she makes her abs by eating loads of sweets.

Katrina Kaif has one of the most gorgeous looking figures in Bollywood. From proving her mettle as a dancer, she has come a long way in her fitness journey and her appearances are proof enough.

In a video that is going viral across social media platforms, we see the Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress indulging in guilty pleasures. A person filming Katrina asks what she is eating as we can see Katrina gorges on desserts with utmost happiness. It is revealed to the viewers that the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is devouring her seventh bowl of sinful dessert. The person behind the camera shows Katrina moving to another serving of chocolate which makes Katrina feel shy. It is humorously said before the video ends that the Zero actress makes her abs by eating loads of sweets.

@katrinakaif has a sweet tooth and this video is proof of it | @realbollywoodhungama #FlashbackFriday

On the professional side, the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actress was last seen in the 2019 film, Bharat alongside Salman Khan. The film was based on the South Korean film Ode to My Father (2014) and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film also had Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff in important roles.

Katrina’s upcoming film, Sooryavanshi, with Akshay Kumar couldn’t release due to the coronavirus pandemic. The project is the fourth instalment of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. Apart from the leads, the action drama also has Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Gulshan Grover, Jaaved Jafferi, in pivotal roles.

This film marks the seventh collaboration of Akshay and Katrina. They have co-starred in films like Humko Deewana Kar Gaye (2006), Namastey London (2007), Welcome (2007), Singh Is Kinng (2008), De Dana Dan (2009), Tees Maar Khan (2010).

