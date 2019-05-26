English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Katrina Kaif in Stylish Six-yard Floral Saree Gives Summer Fashion Goals
Katrina Kaif made heads turn as she arrived in an orange floral saree designed by ace designer Tarun Tahilani for the promotion of her upcoming film Bharat.
Katrina Kaif made heads turn as she arrived in an orange floral saree designed by ace designer Tarun Tahilani for the promotion of her upcoming film Bharat.
Loading...
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have begun promoting their forthcoming film Bharat and we ought to admit Katrina is leaving no stone unturned in experimenting with her ethnic looks.
Katrina made heads turn as she arrived in an orange saree designed by Tarun Tahilani which featured a blue border. She ditched the curly hairdo which she will be seen sporting in her upcoming film Bharat and decided to let down her straight tresses. On the accessory front, she flaunted a pair of jhumkas, an ivory-hued ring and a tiny black bindi completed her look.
Though she is currently busy promoting her forthcoming film Bharat, Katrina Kaif plans to turn producer soon.
Talking about it, she recently told Pinkvilla, “Yes, it’s true. I plan to start my production house sometime towards the end of this year. I really hope to put my name as a producer to one of the projects I’ve been in discussions with. So let’s see.”
Recently, she bought the rights of the French film He Loves Me He Loves Me Not a while ago but the project couldn’t take shape earlier due to undisclosed reasons. However, it has now taken off and is being developed.
Notably, Katrina is the latest leading Bollywood heroine to get into production. Actresses Priyanka Chopra (Purple Pebble Pictures), Anushka Sharma (Clean Slate Films) and Swara Bhaskar (Kahaaniwaaley) already have their production houses going, ensuring a greater, better presentation of women in Indian cinema.
Deepika Padukone too is turning producer with her upcoming film Chhapaak. A Meghna Gulzar directorial, it also stars Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role.
Meanwhile, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and starring Khan and Kaif in lead roles, Bharat is slated to release on June 5. An official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father, it also stars Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Tabu and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Katrina made heads turn as she arrived in an orange saree designed by Tarun Tahilani which featured a blue border. She ditched the curly hairdo which she will be seen sporting in her upcoming film Bharat and decided to let down her straight tresses. On the accessory front, she flaunted a pair of jhumkas, an ivory-hued ring and a tiny black bindi completed her look.
Though she is currently busy promoting her forthcoming film Bharat, Katrina Kaif plans to turn producer soon.
Talking about it, she recently told Pinkvilla, “Yes, it’s true. I plan to start my production house sometime towards the end of this year. I really hope to put my name as a producer to one of the projects I’ve been in discussions with. So let’s see.”
Recently, she bought the rights of the French film He Loves Me He Loves Me Not a while ago but the project couldn’t take shape earlier due to undisclosed reasons. However, it has now taken off and is being developed.
Notably, Katrina is the latest leading Bollywood heroine to get into production. Actresses Priyanka Chopra (Purple Pebble Pictures), Anushka Sharma (Clean Slate Films) and Swara Bhaskar (Kahaaniwaaley) already have their production houses going, ensuring a greater, better presentation of women in Indian cinema.
Deepika Padukone too is turning producer with her upcoming film Chhapaak. A Meghna Gulzar directorial, it also stars Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role.
Meanwhile, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and starring Khan and Kaif in lead roles, Bharat is slated to release on June 5. An official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father, it also stars Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Tabu and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Smith ‘Hungrier Than Ever’ & Eager to Continue Good Run of Form
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Tendulkar to Starc – The Best From Editions 1996 to 2015
- Nick Jonas Shares the Most Romantic Post for Priyanka Chopra, Says 'Honoured to be Your Husband'
- Disha Patani on Tiger Shroff: He's Shy and I'm Shy So Nobody is Breaking the Ice
- Internet Hails Ketan Jorawadia, the Man Who Risked His Life to Save Students in Surat Fire
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results