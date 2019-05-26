Take the pledge to vote

Katrina Kaif in Stylish Six-yard Floral Saree Gives Summer Fashion Goals

Katrina Kaif made heads turn as she arrived in an orange floral saree designed by ace designer Tarun Tahilani for the promotion of her upcoming film Bharat.

Updated:May 26, 2019, 12:54 PM IST
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have begun promoting their forthcoming film Bharat and we ought to admit Katrina is leaving no stone unturned in experimenting with her ethnic looks.

Katrina made heads turn as she arrived in an orange saree designed by Tarun Tahilani which featured a blue border. She ditched the curly hairdo which she will be seen sporting in her upcoming film Bharat and decided to let down her straight tresses. On the accessory front, she flaunted a pair of jhumkas, an ivory-hued ring and a tiny black bindi completed her look.

Though she is currently busy promoting her forthcoming film Bharat, Katrina Kaif plans to turn producer soon.

Talking about it, she recently told Pinkvilla, “Yes, it’s true. I plan to start my production house sometime towards the end of this year. I really hope to put my name as a producer to one of the projects I’ve been in discussions with. So let’s see.”

Recently, she bought the rights of the French film He Loves Me He Loves Me Not a while ago but the project couldn’t take shape earlier due to undisclosed reasons. However, it has now taken off and is being developed.

Notably, Katrina is the latest leading Bollywood heroine to get into production. Actresses Priyanka Chopra (Purple Pebble Pictures), Anushka Sharma (Clean Slate Films) and Swara Bhaskar (Kahaaniwaaley) already have their production houses going, ensuring a greater, better presentation of women in Indian cinema.

Deepika Padukone too is turning producer with her upcoming film Chhapaak. A Meghna Gulzar directorial, it also stars Vikrant Massey in a pivotal role.

Meanwhile, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and starring Khan and Kaif in lead roles, Bharat is slated to release on June 5. An official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father, it also stars Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Tabu and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.
