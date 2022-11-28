Katrina Kaif Kicks Off the Sexy Saree Season In An Exquisite Manish Malhotra Drape

Katrina Kaif has been winning hearts over the internet with her desi looks. The Phone Bhoot star has officially kicked off the sexy saree season with an array of chic, bold and exquisite drapes.

Looking gorgeous in a Manish Malhotra saree, Katrina Kaif posted a couple of images on Instagram and captioned it Today’s day is [with a heart emoji]. Complementing the star’s surreal look, celebrity stylist Ami Patel, who styled Katrina, posted a slow-motion video and captioned it as: Officially Obsessed. Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra too dropped a couple of heart emojis in the comment section.

The timeless icy blue calcite chiffon saree from Manish Malhotra’s Khaab collection is embellished in sequin grids, bordered with soft pink sequin Taban embroidery and fabric edging. Katrina paired the saree with a velvet Taban embroidered blouse. She completed her look with a pair of earrings from Manish Malhotra Jewellery and a bangle from Maya Sanghavi Jewels. Her hair and makeup was done by Amit Thakur and Daniel Bauer.

This isn’t the first time Katrina Kaif has celebrated the contemporary Indian saree. The actor who has also adorned the drape in her movies and the iconic song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’, definitely knows how to rock a saree with elan. Here’s a look at the designer sarees the actress has included in her festive looks.

Katrina’s wardrobe is incomplete without a little shimmer. The actor chose a couple of Sabyasachi sarees during the festive season. The first saree she opted for was a two-tone green and pink tulle saree with embellished detailing. The second saree from Sabyasachi had similar detailing but was in black. Both the sarees featured sparkling embroidered motifs as well.

It’s not always about glitz and glamour for Katrina, the stunning actress recently posed for the shutterbugs in a simple pink cotton saree paired with a collared blouse. The highlight of the look was the quirky white sneakers the actress sported with the saree. Those who know what heels can do to your pretty feet when you are in them all day will understand the blessing of sneakers. Katrina definitely looks like she is ready to take on the world in her comfortable saree and sneakers.

So, this wedding season, take inspiration from Katrina Kaif’s wardrobe and add a hint of saree sparkle to your overall look. You can always accessorise with a variety of jewellery and footwear to up your style quotient like a star.

