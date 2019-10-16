Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Katrina Kaif Launches Beauty Line 'Kay By Katrina', Deepika Padukone is All Hearts

Katrina says her first ever beauty brand 'Kay' is "a bridge between high glamour and care".

IANS

Updated:October 16, 2019, 12:56 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Katrina Kaif Launches Beauty Line 'Kay By Katrina', Deepika Padukone is All Hearts
Image: Instagram/Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has come out with her own beauty line called Kay by Katrina.

On Wednesday, the actress shared a sneak-peek of her beauty line on Instagram and captioned the video: It's finally ready... Arriving October 22, 2019."

Katrina said she dreamt about the beauty line two years ago.

"Two years ago I dreamt of creating a beauty line. So excited to finally share it with you... Can't wait. And it's all on @kaybykatrina #kaybykatrina #kayxnykaa," she added.

The actress, who was last seen on screen in Bharat shared a letter. She wrote: "For as long as I can remember, makeup has been an innate part of my journey- from the runway to the big screen, and now I have rendered my love for it to Kay Beauty, my first ever Beauty Brand!"

Katrina says she created a brand that truly stands for what she believes in.

"I'm always on the clock, always on the run, with endless shoots that involve me wearing make-up all the time. As much as I love the look and feel of it, I do wish my skin felt as comfortable, as I did wearing it."

Katrina says her Kay Beauty is "a bridge between high glamour and care".

On the acting front, she will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming cop film Sooryavanshi.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram