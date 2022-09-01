Throwback to the ‘Teri Ore’ phase, Katrina used to put on a lot of sarees for events when she was just making a mark in the industry but in the last couple of years, the actress was not seen wearing as many as she used to.

However, a couple of days back she was seen wearing the most stunning saree by Sabyasachi who also designed most of her wedding wears. Katrina at the event looks absolutely exquisite wrapped in six yards of elegance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

This tulle-green saree looked breathtaking on her and Katrina was able to carry it perfectly. The ruffle detailing in the pallu just added to the oomph factor of the saree.

For accessories, she kept it rather simple by opting for a set of gorgeous drop earrings from Sabyasachi as well. Her blouse seemed to be made out of stars because of the fine details on it.

Katrina loves to go minimal on makeup and that is exactly what she did this time too, she chose a dewy look with glossy lips and pink smokey eyes.

