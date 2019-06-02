Take the pledge to vote

Katrina Kaif Looks Breathtaking in 3 Piece Oxblood Power Suit at GQ Best Dressed Awards

Katrina Kaif walked the red carpet at the star-studded night of GQ 100 Best Dressed Awards in a stunning pantsuit designed by Nikhil Thampi.

June 2, 2019
When it comes to making style statements at red carpets who better than the style diva, Katrina Kaif.

This time the Bharat actor made heads turn as she arrived the most stylish red carpet rolled out at GQ 100 Best Dressed Awards in Mumbai.

Other Bollywood A-listers like Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Shruti Hassan, Nushrat Bharucha and many more also walked the red carpet.

Dressed in an oxblood monotone three-piece pantsuit, Katrina graced the red carpet with all the panache and glamour. The outfit designed by Nikhil Thampi featured a waistcoat, bell pants and a blazer.

View this post on Instagram

💋

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on





MUA Daniel Bauer made Katrina look like a burgundy bombshell as he gave her Burgundy sultry eye makeup and tinted her lips nude. Also, her hairdo gave us wet hair goals.

Off late, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have been promoting their forthcoming film Bharat and we ought to admit Katrina is leaving no stone unturned in experimenting with her looks.



