1-min read

Katrina Kaif Looks Sizzling Hot in Her Latest Instagram Photos; See Pics

Katrina Kaif is undoubtedly one of the most sought after heroines of recent times and also one of the most widely followed celebrities on Instagram. Take a look at her latest viral pictures.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:July 9, 2018, 12:24 PM IST
Katrina Kaif Looks Sizzling Hot in Her Latest Instagram Photos; See Pics
Katrina Kaif (Image: File Photo/ Yogen Shah)
Actress Katrina Kaif, who will be next seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in Anand L Rai's Zero, is currently having a blast touring Canada and USA as part of the Dabangg Reloaded event along with her celebrity friends Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The diva, who has been setting pulses racing with her sizzling performances, is also setting the Internet on fire with some smoking hot pictures of herself which she recently posted on her Instagram account.

One of the most sought after heroines of B-town, not to mention, Katrina is also one of the most widely followed celebrities on the social media platform. So, to keep her fans updated about her projects, latest outings, her thoughts, opinions, a lot of times just sharing a picture a two to lighten the mood on her account, Katrina posts quite often as one would have expected, since she joined the social media platform quite recently.

Recently, Katrina shared some sizzling hot pictures of herself, practising her dance moves and posing for the shutterbugs.

The pictures have gone viral, which was a given, since Katrina is looking nothing less than a diva in the amazingly captured stills.

Take a look.

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on



A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on



A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on



A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on


| Edited by: Divya Pal
