Katrina Kaif Makes a Fashion Statement in Yellow Rialto Buttoned Dress
Katrina Kaif's yellow Rialto off-shoulder dress is inspired by Italian style of La Dolce Vita from the Spring/Summer collection 2019 of the designer label Alina Cernatescu.
Katrina Kaif Image: @stylebyami/Instagram
Katrina Kaif paints a pretty picture in a yellow bodycon buttoned-dress and yet again the diva has outdone herself. The Rialto off-shoulder dress inspired by La Dolce Vita's Italian style is from the Spring/Summer collection 2019 of the Romanian couture brand Alina Cernatescu.
Known for putting together exquisite materials, elegant hand embroidered outfits and creating feminine silhouettes, Alina Cernatescu has cut out this piece from crepe which perfectly sculpts Katrina's curves and features a well-framed décolletage, elegantly.
Styled by Celebrity Stylist Ami Patel, the divas' makeup was taken care by her go-to makeup artist Daniel C Beur who decided to give her no-makeup look with nude lip tint. The messy ponytail by Hiral Bhatia gave Katrina's overall look a finishing touch.
This look is definitely worth bookmarking. Take a cue from this yellow Rialto outfit, throw a pair of pumps, sandals or even sneakers with this number.
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019
Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Friday 01 March , 2019 Cut To Cut Luka Chuppi Review: A Fun Family Entertainer
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
