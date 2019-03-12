LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Katrina Kaif Makes a Fashion Statement in Yellow Rialto Buttoned Dress

Katrina Kaif's yellow Rialto off-shoulder dress is inspired by Italian style of La Dolce Vita from the Spring/Summer collection 2019 of the designer label Alina Cernatescu.

News18.com

Updated:March 12, 2019, 1:12 PM IST
Katrina Kaif Image: @stylebyami/Instagram
Katrina Kaif paints a pretty picture in a yellow bodycon buttoned-dress and yet again the diva has outdone herself. The Rialto off-shoulder dress inspired by La Dolce Vita's Italian style is from the Spring/Summer collection 2019 of the Romanian couture brand Alina Cernatescu.

Known for putting together exquisite materials, elegant hand embroidered outfits and creating feminine silhouettes, Alina Cernatescu has cut out this piece from crepe which perfectly sculpts Katrina's curves and features a well-framed décolletage, elegantly.





Styled by Celebrity Stylist Ami Patel, the divas' makeup was taken care by her go-to makeup artist Daniel C Beur who decided to give her no-makeup look with nude lip tint. The messy ponytail by Hiral Bhatia gave Katrina's overall look a finishing touch.





This look is definitely worth bookmarking. Take a cue from this yellow Rialto outfit, throw a pair of pumps, sandals or even sneakers with this number.
