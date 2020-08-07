Katrina Kaif Misses Playing Cricket, See Pic
Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to post a picture, in which she strikes a pose with a cricket bat and a ball. She wears a kurta paired with a churidaar in the snapshot.
credits - Katrina Kaif Instagram
Actress Katrina Kaif says she misses playing cricket, owing to the ongoing pandemic. Katrina's new Instagram post is a picture where she strikes a pose with a cricket bat and a ball. She wears a kurta paired with a churidaar in the snapshot. "Missing Cricket.. always ready to play.. properly attired or no.." Katrina captioned the image.
Katrina's friend and Thugs Of Hindostan co-actor Fatima Sana Sheikh dropped a kissing emoji on the picture. On the work front, Katrina's next release is Rohit Shetty's cop action drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar. The film is slated for a Diwali release as of now.
She has also recently signed Phone Bhoot, a horror comedy co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The film is scheduled for a 2021 release.
