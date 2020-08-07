Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Katrina Kaif Misses Playing Cricket, See Pic

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to post a picture, in which she strikes a pose with a cricket bat and a ball. She wears a kurta paired with a churidaar in the snapshot.

IANS

Updated:August 7, 2020, 10:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Katrina Kaif Misses Playing Cricket, See Pic
credits - Katrina Kaif Instagram

Actress Katrina Kaif says she misses playing cricket, owing to the ongoing pandemic. Katrina's new Instagram post is a picture where she strikes a pose with a cricket bat and a ball. She wears a kurta paired with a churidaar in the snapshot. "Missing Cricket.. always ready to play.. properly attired or no.." Katrina captioned the image.

Katrina's friend and Thugs Of Hindostan co-actor Fatima Sana Sheikh dropped a kissing emoji on the picture. On the work front, Katrina's next release is Rohit Shetty's cop action drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar. The film is slated for a Diwali release as of now.

She has also recently signed Phone Bhoot, a horror comedy co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The film is scheduled for a 2021 release.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading